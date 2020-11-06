BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. homebuilders, cannabis stocks, CVS Health

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes took a breather on Friday after sharp gains this week as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in a nail-biting election, while the monthly jobs report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president. .N

At 1321 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.17% at 28,342.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,509.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 11,902.231. The top S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** CVS Health Corp <CVS.N>, up 9.1% ** News Corp <NWS.OQ>, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Flowserve Corp <FLS.N>, down 9.6% ** Electronic Arts Inc <EA.O>, down 7.2% ** Regency Centers Corp <REG.O>, down 6.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 76.7% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc <CPS.N>, up 35.5% ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, up 34.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, down 24.6% ** Quotient Technology Inc <QUOT.N>, down 23.3% ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 18% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Akerna Corp <KERN.O>, up 44.2% ** Tilray Inc <TLRY.O>, up 39.9% ** Glu Mobile Inc <GLUU.O>, up 28.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 67.5% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 36.9% ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp <AVXL.O>, down 26.8% ** PetIQ PETQ.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Hits 6-mth low after Q3 sales misses estimates on pandemic hit ** Colony Capital CLNY.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises as loss narrows, core FFO rebounds ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q2 ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: down 3.0% ** Tri Pointe TPH.N: down 3.9% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 1.9% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 1.9% ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.6% ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders: Drop after data shows U.S. job growth slows in October ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Drops after results, outlook disappoint ** Peloton PTON.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q1, shares up ** Axon Enterprises AAXN.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Taser maker Axon surges to record high after strong Q3 report ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 revenue miss ** HubSpot HUBS.N: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Surges on slew of PT hikes after upbeat Q3 ** Livent LTHM.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Posts biggest gain in over 1-1/2 years on extending Tesla contract ** Molecular Templates MTEM.O: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA puts cancer studies on hold after death of patient ** Pluralsight PS.O: down 24.3%

BUZZ-Plunges after Q3 billings miss estimate, brokerages cut PTs ** Sunrun RUN.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Roth Capital sees bright outlook, hikes PT ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: up 15.1% ** Cronos CRON.O: up 26.4% ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 39.9% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 76.7%

BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge as Biden edges closer to win ** AIG AIG.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on plans for IPO or stake sale of life and retirement unit ** Marriott MAR.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on travel rebound ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 results ** Trade Desk TTD.O: up 26.8%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on results, forecast beat; Wall Street hikes PTs ** Full House Resorts Inc FLL.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Surges on surprise quarterly profit ** Tanger Factory Outlet SKT.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise Q3 profit ** Mogo MOGO.O: up 33.2%

BUZZ-Soars as platform supports use of Apple Pay, Google Pay ** Maxar Technologies MAXR.N: down 24.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Hershey HSY.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: up 28.2%

BUZZ-Surges after raising full-year bookings forecast ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 results ** Dish Network DISH.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Set for best day in three months on upbeat quarter ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 16.7% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3, PT hikes ** Charles & Colvard LTD CTHR.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Shines on Q1 revenue beat ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 drug development deal with U.S. DoD ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 6.7% BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley shops large block ** GoPro GPRO.O: up 19.8% BUZZ-Set to hit near three-year high as Q3 results beat ** CVS Health CVS.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit beat, CEO change ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 14.6% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat, PT hikes ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O: down 67.5% BUZZ-Plunges as lead hepatitis drug fails mid-stage study ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-Rises as Alibaba, Richemont look to $1.1 bln ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 sales miss estimates ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Shares rise after stellar Q3 ** Beckton Dickinson BDX.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Analysts bullish after Q3 profit beat ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 9.9% BUZZ-JPM says iRhythm well-positioned to weather COVID-19 hit, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.06%

