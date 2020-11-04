BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. defense stocks, Uber, health insurers, big pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Wednesday as investors bet that an excruciatingly close race for the White House could end with a gridlock in Congress that would reduce the chance of major policy changes. .N

At 13:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.57% at 28,185.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.23% at 3,477.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.09% at 11,616.49. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O, up 40.3% ** Eli Lilly LLY.N, up 15.4% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 13.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Comerica CMA.N, down 9.1% ** Zions Bancorp ZION.O, down 8.9% ** M&T Bank MTB.N, down 8.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N, up 19.4% ** Eli Lilly LLY.N, up 15.4% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 13.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Corecivic Inc CXW.N, down 16.7% ** Clearwater CLW.N, down 13% ** Contura Energy, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biogen BIIB.O, up 40.3% ** Athira Pharma ATHA.O, up 36.8% ** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O, up 33.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Repro Med Systems KRMD.O, down 26.9% ** Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC.O, down 17.1% ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLM.O, down 16.6%

** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Goldman upgrades to 'Conviction List', cites "compelling" opportunity ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 40.3%

BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug approval chances improve ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 4.7% ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 1.3% ** Northrop Grumman NOC.N: up 5.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: flat ** General Dynamics GD.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. defense stocks gain as Republicans seen retaining control of the Senate ** KKR & Co Inc KKR.N: up 6.6% ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: up 6.8% ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.2% ** Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-U.S. PE firms gain on prospect of Republicans retaining Senate control ** Kandi Tech KNDI.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on regulatory clearance for two electric-vehicle models ** Trade Desk TTD.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs ahead of result ** Zebra Tech ZBRA.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Needham turns bullish on upbeat quarterly earnings, outlook ** Geo Group GEO.N: down 12.0% ** CoreCivic Inc CXW.N: down 16.7%

BUZZ-U.S. prison operators reverse course to slump as Biden leads key states ** Allogene Therapeutics ALLO.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger Q3 loss ** Vulcan Materials VMC.N: down 5.9% ** Martin Marietta Materials MLM.N: down 6.0% ** Jacobs Engineering J.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Construction stocks hammered as U.S. election still undecided ** Clearwater Paper CLW.N: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 7 months on softer Q4 outlook ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 7.2% ** Tri Pointe TPH.N: up 5.2% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 7.0% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders gain as Treasury yields drop after early vote count ** Corsair Gaming CRSR.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage hikes PT before Q3 results

** LogicBio LOGC.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises as rare metabolism disorder therapy gets FDA fast track tag ** Wendy's WEN.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Wendy's: Drops on quarterly revenue miss ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Prudential Financial: MS hikes PT on upbeat Q3 results ** Kura Oncology KURA.O : down 0.5%

BUZZ-Slips on safety concerns in leukemia treatment trial ** Alibaba BABA.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Remains top internet mega-cap pick ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 18.7% BUZZ-Digirad gains on sale of mobile healthcare unit ** Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results ** Supernus Pharma SUPN.O: up 18.0% BUZZ-Jumps as seizure medication drives strong Q3 results ** Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC.O: down 17.1% BUZZ-Tabula Rasa HealthCare down on revenue fall ** Mercury Systems MRCY.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Slips on lower Q1 profit as expenses rise ** Park Ohio Holdings Corp PKOH.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 beat ** Nabors Industries Ltd NBR.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Slips after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 1.3% ** AngloGold AU.N: down 2.1% ** Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Gold miners fall as dollar gains on tight White House race ** Enphase ENPH.O: down 0.1% ** Sunpower SPWR.O: down 4.8% ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 6.6% ** Solaredge SEDG.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-U.S. solar energy stocks slide with presidential election too close to call ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 11.8% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Jumps after winning bid to keep California drivers as contractors ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.7% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Oil stocks up as crude rises after Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 11.6% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3.2% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-Health insurers rise amid ongoing tight U.S. election race ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 4.2% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 5.8% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 6.2% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Big Tech jumps amid tightening White House race ** Roku ROKU.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer PFE.N: up 4.6% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: up 7.0% ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 40.3% BUZZ-Big pharma rises as U.S. presidential race tightens ** Super Micro Computer SMCI.O: up 20.9% BUZZ-Up on earnings beat for Q1 ** Vertiv Holdings VRT.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Vertiv Holdings rises on Q3 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.66%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.19%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 5.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 4.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.32%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

