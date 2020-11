BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. big banks, Southwest, Fossil, Sundial Growers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow fell on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the roll-out of an effective vaccine, while some heavyweight technology stocks headed higher for the second straight day. .N

At 9:11 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.66% at 29,119. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.31% at 3,557, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.22% at 11,912.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc <BHR.N>, up 11.3% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 10.1% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FLY Leasing Ltd <FLY.N>, down 13% ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 12.8% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** IMAC Holdings Equity Warrants <IMACW.O>, up 166.2% ** EuroDry <EDRY.O>, up 148.3% ** IMAC Holdings Inc <IMAC.O>, up 100.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 32.3% ** Silver Spike Acquisition Equity Warrants <SSPKW.O>, down 28.6% ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 21.2%

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.2% premarket

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2% premarket

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.0% premarket

** Citigroup C.N: down 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower

** Southwest LUV.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as revenue improvement slows amid rising COVID-19 cases

** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test

** Fossil FOSL.O: up 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 23.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat

** CureVac CVAC.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021

** Home Depot HD.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Home improvement chains: Telsey bullish ahead of earnings

** Vroom VRM.O: down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Vroom drops on revenue outlook below estimates, PT cut

** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results beat

** IMAC Holdings IMAC.O: up 100.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in over seven months on Lockwood Chiropractic buy

** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss

** Scotts Miracle-Gro Co SMG.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on election-driven growth prospects

** Jaws Acquisition JWS.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $4.4 bln SPAC deal to take Cano Health public

** ServiceNow NOW.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-ServiceNow jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades on growth prospects

** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises; co agrees $40 mln deal to buy Timios Holdings

** Salesforce CRM.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal-weight"

** Fossil Group FOSL.O: up 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Fossil Group jumps after swinging to quarterly profit

** Palantir Technologies PLTR.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Palantir surges heading into first report since public debut

** Tellurian TELL.O: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after India's Petronet declines to invest in LNG developers

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 23.7% premarket BUZZ-Extends gains as potential cancer drug shows promise in animal study

** Nektar NKTR.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-SVB raises PT on promising early pipeline

** Energizer Holdings ENR.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Energizer Holdings: Falls on Q4 profit miss, FY22 target withdrawals

** Super League Gaming SLGG.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss

** Revlon REV.N: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co staves off bankruptcy

