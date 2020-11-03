BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. banks, Plug Power, Spirit AeroSystems, Gartner, Solaredge

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 13:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.00% at 27,462.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.85% at 3,371.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.00% at 11,176.599. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Gartner IT.N, up 11.6% ** Catalent CTLT.N, up 7.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic MOS.N, down 12.9% ** Leggett& Platt LEG.N, down 6.6% ** CF Industries CF.N, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inspre Med Systm INSP.N, up 26.4% ** Ellomay Capital ELLO.N, up 21.7% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, down 30.7% ** Greenhill GHL.N, down 20.4% ** Intrepid Potash IPI.N, down 18.3% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O, up 57.9% ** BioLine RX BLRX.O, up 35.4% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solaredge SEDG.O, down 23.8 % ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLM.O, down 22.3 %

** Biomarin Pharma BMRN.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Falls on concerns over FDA review of growth disorder treatment ** Humana HUM.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on strong 2021 profit outlook, Q3 earnings ** Emerson Electric EMR.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Emerson Electric: Gains after cost cuts drive quarterly profit beat ** Aptevo Therapeutics APVO.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Surges after cancer symptoms disappear in study patient ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up on Q3 results beat ** Fabrinet FN.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Hits 2-month high after Q1 results beat estimates ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up after forecasting lower 2021 cash burn

** Alibaba BABA.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops after Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant's A-share IPO ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit beat

** Designer Brands DBI.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to 'neutral' ** GW Pharma GWPH.O : up 22.5%

BUZZ-Up as co starts study on cannabis-based drug for MS, Q3 results ** Telenav TNAV.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on go-private deal with CEO-led firm ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Zooms after raising profit forecast as shipments recover ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $65 mln sale of software businesses ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 2.8% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 4.9% ** Humana HUM.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Health insurers trade higher ahead of U.S. presidential elections ** Thomson Reuters TRI.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Profit beat lifts stock ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected quarterly results ** Aurinia Pharma AUPH.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Falls on failure of dry-eye syndrome drug study ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.4%

Tilray TLRY.O: down 1.4% ** Cronos CRON.O: down 0.2% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Pot stocks gain as investors bet on Biden-Harris victory

BUZZ-Pot stocks gain as investors bet on Biden-Harris victory ** Esperion Therapeutic ESPR.O: down 15.7%

BUZZ-Analysts ring alarm bells over cash balance ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 25.1% BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Mondelez forecast suggests strong momentum in 2021 ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Cantor slashes PT on concerns over Spinraza competition, growth ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 9.5% BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 57.9% BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Baxter BAX.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Fall in Baxter shares potential "buying opportunity" - JPM ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.1%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-STRATA Skin Sciences rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Exelon EXC.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up as co weighs separating generation business from utilities ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.0% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Bernstein says focus on California's gig-worker ballot measure ** Wayfair W.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 revenue beats estimates ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Drops on missing Q3 revenue estimates ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast ** Zebra Technologies ZBRA.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O: up 33.8% BUZZ-Soars; co expects to reduce op-ex by $32 mln

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.70%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.88%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.45%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.29%

