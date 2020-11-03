BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. banks, Plug Power, Spirit AeroSystems, Gartner, Solaredge
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. .N
At 13:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.00% at 27,462.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.85% at 3,371.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.00% at 11,176.599. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% ** Gartner IT.N, up 11.6% ** Catalent CTLT.N, up 7.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic MOS.N, down 12.9% ** Leggett& Platt LEG.N, down 6.6% ** CF Industries CF.N, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inspre Med Systm INSP.N, up 26.4% ** Ellomay Capital ELLO.N, up 21.7% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 15.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, down 30.7% ** Greenhill GHL.N, down 20.4% ** Intrepid Potash IPI.N, down 18.3% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O, up 57.9% ** BioLine RX BLRX.O, up 35.4% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solaredge SEDG.O, down 23.8 % ** KBL Merger Corp. IV. KBLM.O, down 22.3 %
** Biomarin Pharma BMRN.O: down 2.0%
BUZZ-Falls on concerns over FDA review of growth disorder treatment ** Humana HUM.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Rises on strong 2021 profit outlook, Q3 earnings ** Emerson Electric EMR.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Emerson Electric: Gains after cost cuts drive quarterly profit beat ** Aptevo Therapeutics APVO.O: up 19.5%
BUZZ-Surges after cancer symptoms disappear in study patient ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Up on Q3 results beat ** Fabrinet FN.N: up 7.2%
BUZZ-Hits 2-month high after Q1 results beat estimates ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Up after forecasting lower 2021 cash burn
** Alibaba BABA.N: down 8.0%
BUZZ-Drops after Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant's A-share IPO ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 2.8%
BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit beat
** Designer Brands DBI.N: up 12.1%
BUZZ-Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to 'neutral' ** GW Pharma GWPH.O : up 22.5%
BUZZ-Up as co starts study on cannabis-based drug for MS, Q3 results ** Telenav TNAV.O: up 20.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on go-private deal with CEO-led firm ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 7.7%
BUZZ-Zooms after raising profit forecast as shipments recover ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 6.6%
BUZZ-Rises on $65 mln sale of software businesses ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 2.8% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 4.9% ** Humana HUM.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Health insurers trade higher ahead of U.S. presidential elections ** Thomson Reuters TRI.N: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Profit beat lifts stock ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected quarterly results ** Aurinia Pharma AUPH.O: down 12.7%
BUZZ-Falls on failure of dry-eye syndrome drug study ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Value investors should keep Gilead Sciences on the radar: Mizuho ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 1.4% ** Cronos CRON.O: down 0.2% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Pot stocks gain as investors bet on Biden-Harris victory ** Esperion Therapeutic ESPR.O: down 15.7%
BUZZ-Analysts ring alarm bells over cash balance ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 25.1% BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Mondelez forecast suggests strong momentum in 2021 ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Cantor slashes PT on concerns over Spinraza competition, growth ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 9.5% BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 57.9% BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Baxter BAX.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Fall in Baxter shares potential "buying opportunity" - JPM ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.1%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-STRATA Skin Sciences rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Exelon EXC.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up as co weighs separating generation business from utilities ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.0% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Bernstein says focus on California's gig-worker ballot measure ** Wayfair W.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 revenue beats estimates ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Drops on missing Q3 revenue estimates ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast ** Zebra Technologies ZBRA.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O: up 33.8% BUZZ-Soars; co expects to reduce op-ex by $32 mln
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 2.04%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 2.20%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 1.70%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.88%
Financial
.SPSY
up 2.38%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.45%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 2.34%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 2.02%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.14%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.62%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.29%
(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX ANET IT CTLT MOS LEG CF INSP ELLO AMBO GHL IPI ALSK BLRX SEDG KBLM BMRN HUM EMR APVO ETN FN SPR BABA FOXA DBI GWPH TNAV RACE CDW DDD UNH ANTM TRI SYY AUPH GILD TLRY CRON SNDL ACB ESPR JAKK PYPL MDLZ TRVG FTI BIIB PLUG BAX GS JPM MS BMY SSKN EXC UBER LYFT W PACB MCK ZBRA BBGI
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Eli Lilly, Harley-Davidson, Energy Transfer, Advanced Micro Devices
- Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
- China's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines
- Oil Prices See Further Downside Amid Concerns About Demand