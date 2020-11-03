BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. banks, energy stocks, Trivago, Bristol Myers

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a Joe Biden victory followed by a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus after one of the most divisive presidential races in U.S. history. .N

At 8:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.54% at 27,209. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.20% at 3,340, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 11,134.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 16.6% ** Gartner IT.N, up 14.4% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 12.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CVR Partners UAN.N, down 11.7% ** Crescent Point CPG.N, down 7.8% ** Kennametal KMT.N, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O, up 75.0% ** Alaska Communications Systems Group ALSK.O, up 58.1% ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLTW.O, up 48.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Shift Technologies SFTTW.O, down 26.2% ** Solaredge Technologies SEDG.O, down 18.9% ** Old Second Bancorp OSBC.O, down 15.5% ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.6% premarket

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.9% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 2.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Energy cos rise as crude rallies ahead of U.S. elections

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O : up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after cancer drug meets study main goal ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Plug Power PLUG.O, RIC: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 58.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as second COVID-19 saliva kit gets emergency use nod ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 12.9% premarket

BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

INSP IT ANET UAN CPG KMT BBGI ALSK TBLTW SFTTW SEDG OSBC JAKK GS JPM MS XOM CVX FANG APA KPTI PYPL TRVG FTI PLUG OSUR BMY SSKN NDX

