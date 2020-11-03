BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. banks, energy stocks, Trivago, Bristol Myers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a Joe Biden victory followed by a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus after one of the most divisive presidential races in U.S. history. .N

At 8:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.54% at 27,209. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.20% at 3,340, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 11,134.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 16.6% ** Gartner IT.N, up 14.4% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 12.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CVR Partners UAN.N, down 11.7% ** Crescent Point CPG.N, down 7.8% ** Kennametal KMT.N, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O, up 75.0% ** Alaska Communications Systems Group ALSK.O, up 58.1% ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLTW.O, up 48.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Shift Technologies SFTTW.O, down 26.2% ** Solaredge Technologies SEDG.O, down 18.9% ** Old Second Bancorp OSBC.O, down 15.5% ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.6% premarket

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.9% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 2.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Energy cos rise as crude rallies ahead of U.S. elections

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O : up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after cancer drug meets study main goal ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Plug Power PLUG.O, RIC: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 58.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as second COVID-19 saliva kit gets emergency use nod ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 12.9% premarket

BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter

