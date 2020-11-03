BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. bank stocks, Alibaba, Ferrari, health insurers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races would end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 10:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.30% at 27,544.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.21% at 3,383.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.03% at 11,179.726.

The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 19.4% ** Gartner IT.N, up 13% ** Zebra Tech ZBRA.OQ, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, down 12.2% ** Leggett& Platt LEG.N, down 4.6% ** Cf Industries CF.N, down 3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 24.8% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 19.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education AMBO.N, down 25.8% ** Greenhill GHL.N, down 15.5% ** Intrepid Potash IPI.N, down 14.8% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O, up 58% ** Telenav TNAV.O, up 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solaredge SEDG.O, down 22.8% ** Discovery DISCB.O, down 16.3% ** Onespan OSPN.O, down 14.7%

** Alibaba BABA.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Drops after Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant's A-share IPO ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit beat

** Designer Brands DBI.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to 'neutral' ** GW Pharma GWPH.O : up 11.4%

BUZZ-Up as co starts study on cannabis-based drug for MS, Q3 results ** Telenav TNAV.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on go-private deal with CEO-led firm ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Zooms after raising profit forecast as shipments recover ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $65 mln sale of software businesses ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 4.2% ** Anthem ANTM.N: up 5.8% ** Humana HUM.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Health insurers trade higher ahead of U.S. presidential elections ** Thomson Reuters TRI.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Profit beat lifts stock ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected quarterly results ** Aurinia Pharma AUPH.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Falls on failure of dry-eye syndrome drug study ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Value investors should keep Gilead Sciences on the radar: Mizuho ** Esperion Therapeutic ESPR.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Analysts ring alarm bells over cash balance ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 17.9% BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O : up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises after cancer drug meets study main goal ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: up 10.2% BUZZ-Falls short of Q3 revenue estimates ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Mondelez forecast suggests strong momentum in 2021 ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 10.7% BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.2% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 3.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Energy cos rise as crude rallies ahead of U.S. elections ** Alaska Communications ALSK.O: up 58.0% BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 3.9%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-U.S. banks track Treasury yields higher as investors bet on Biden win ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises as second COVID-19 saliva kit gets emergency use nod ** Bristol Myers BMY.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up after psoriasis drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** STRATA Skin Science SSKN.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-STRATA Skin Sciences rises after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Exelon EXC.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Up as co weighs separating generation business from utilities ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 19.4% BUZZ-Surges after beating profit est for third quarter ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.3% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Bernstein says focus on California's gig-worker ballot measure ** Wayfair W.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 revenue beats estimates ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Drops on missing Q3 revenue estimates ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast ** Zebra Technologies ZBRA.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI.O: up 46.9% BUZZ-Soars premarket; co expects to reduce op-ex by $32 mln ** Cardlytics CDLX.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.88%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.21%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.29%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.85%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.22%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

