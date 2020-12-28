BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. airlines, Myovant Sciences, IMV, AMD

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near record levels on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks. .N

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 30,271. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.76% at 3,723.25. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.92% at 12,820.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.N>, up 27.9% ** Myovant Sciences <MYOV.N>, up 23.4% ** Live Oak Acquisition Corp <LOAK.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA <OEC.N>, down 13.7% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, down 9.6% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** DarioHealth Equity Warrants <DRIOW.O>, up 116.7% ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 113.3% ** Bionano Genomics Equity Warrants <BNGOW.O>, up 64.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aprea Therapeutics Inc <APRE.O>, down 73.2% ** ToughBuilt Industries Equity Warrants <TBLTW.O>, down 38.7% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 31.9% ** Aurora Mobile JG.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with e-commerce platform

** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering

** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 23.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on collaboration with Pfizer for cancer treatment

** UTStarcom Holdings UTSI.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on meeting milestone in network agreement

** IMV IMV.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive pre-clinical study update for COVID-19 vaccine

** Soligenix SNGX.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on NIH grant to advance COVID-19 vaccine development

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.5% premarket

** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.8% premarket

** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.8% premarket

** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 1.3% premarket

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as Trump signs $2.3 trln pandemic aid, spending package

** Ashford AHT.N: up 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $350 mln financing assurance

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after concentrates deal with Simply Solventless

** Aprea Therapeutics APRE.O: down 73.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after blood cancer treatment fails late-stage trial

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.9% premarket

** Allegro MicroSystems Inc ALGM.O: up 3.7% premarket

** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Semiconductors: Mizuho raises PTs on strong growth prospects

