BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. airlines, HP, Tegna, Best Buy

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Thursday to trade near their 5% down limits after President Donald Trump ordered a halt in all travel from Europe, but failed to convince markets he could contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 5.13% at 22,366. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 4.69% at 2,611.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 4.87% at 7,613.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 9.7% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, up 8.4% ** Tegna Inc <TGNA.N>, up 7.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 38.7% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, down 20% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.K>, down 18.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CHF Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, up 87.2% ** Aytu Bioscience Inc <AYTU.O>, up 65.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Petmed Express Inc <PETS.O>, down 33.1% ** Zagg Inc <ZAGG.O>, down 30.4% ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 26.8% ** Zagg Inc ZAGG.O: down 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Slides after opting to remain standalone co after review ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co says executive chairman to step down ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc trims PT amid coronavirus fears ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares fall as JPM downgrades rating after three years ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades on production recovery, buyback program ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 13.5% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 10.9% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 12.5% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 12.3% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 7.8% premarket ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 5.9% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines nosedive as Trump bans travel from Europe over pandemic USN ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 20.5% premarket

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

