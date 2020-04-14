BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. airlines, banks, General Electric, Tesla, J&J

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street rose more than 2% on Tuesday on signs some economies would ease strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns, with investors also looking at quarterly earnings from JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson for clues on the business hit from the outbreak. .N

At 11:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.39% at 23,715.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.30% at 2,825.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.99% at 8,437.235. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 8.5% ** Fastenal Co <FAST.O>, up 7.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 7.4% ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, down 7.2% ** Regions Financial Corp <RF.N>, down 6.2% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF <URNM.N>, up 36.3% ** Protalix Biotherapeutics <PLX.N>, up 31.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, down 38.4% ** Independent Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, down 19.2% ** Mesabi Trust <MSB.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aikido Pharma Inc <AIKI.O>, up 205.2% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 151.8% ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 130.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc <NRBO.O>, down 43.1% ** Esports Entertaiment Group Inc <GMBL.O>, down 23.5% ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, down 22.9% ** Roku ROKU.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** General Electric GE.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-JPM's Tusa says GE most expensive value trap, cuts PT to street-low ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.2% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 2.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 5.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Wall St banks trade steady; JPM sees modest economic recovery in H2 ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ- Rises on Q1 beat; lowers guidance on COVID-19 impact ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Tesla surges 112% in 18 sessions to cross $700, again ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Cowen says Axsome to provide much long-term shareholder value - ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 5.4% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 4.1%

** BUZZ-U.S. airlines close to accepting govt aid plan, shares rise ** Oneok Inc OKE.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades on positive risk-reward opportunity ** MEI Pharma MEIP.O: up 53.8%

BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal for cancer drug, gets $100 mln upfront ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Marriott International jumps on improvement in China bookings ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Aldeyra: Jumps on plans to test drug on COVID-19 patients ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Dick's Sporting Goods: Falls on $500 mln notes offering ** Borr Drilling BORR.N: down 29.1%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Norway's Borr Drilling slump on contract terminations ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 25.2%

BUZZ-Biocept: Plunges on discounted $10.3 mln stock deal ** GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-GSX Techedu hits 3-month low after bearish note from short seller

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.64%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.73%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.61%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.56%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.73%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

