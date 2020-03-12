BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. airlines, Apache Corp , Chembio, Devon Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to sink into a bear market on Thursday, with airline stocks in a tailspin after President Donald Trump's shock move to suspend travel from Europe. .N

At 9:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 5.22% at 22,344. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 5.08% at 2,601, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 5.02% at 7,601.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Talos Energy Inc <TALO.N>, up 22.8% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, up 17.4% ** HighPoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, up 13.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** First American Financial Corp <FAF.N>, down 42.7% ** Party City Hldco Inc <PRTY.N>, down 38.1% ** Sandstorm Gold Ltd <SSL.N>, down 37.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 63.6% ** CHF Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, up 53.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** First Trust Buywrite Income Etf <FTHI.O>, down 52.1% ** Zagg Inc <ZAGG.O>, down 44.1% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, down 37% ** Zagg Inc ZAGG.O: down 44.1% premarket BUZZ-Slides after opting to remain standalone co after review ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co says executive chairman to step down ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc trims PT amid coronavirus fears ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares fall as JPM downgrades rating after three years

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 17.0% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 14.5% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 15.2% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 18.7% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 19.3% premarket ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 16.8% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 12.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines nosedive as Trump bans travel from Europe over pandemic USN ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 26.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after pricing stock offer at discount ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Latest shale producer to cut capex as crude prices slump ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after WSJ reports Byron Allen's $8.5 billion buyout offer USN ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Eyes 28-yr-low open after slashing dividend, spending forecast ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 35.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars after partnership to develop coronavirus test

(Compiled by C. Nivedita in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.