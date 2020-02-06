BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Zynga, WWE, Tyson Foods, Philip Morris

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes eased from their record highs on Thursday, as investors took a breather after a stellar run this week on waning worries about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 10:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 29,335.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.27% at 3,343.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.47% at 9,553.14. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 16.3% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 11.4% ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.O>, up 7.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Becton, Dickinson And Co <BDX.N>, down 11.1% ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, down 7.6% ** Kellogg Co <K.N>, down 6.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Unisys Corp <UIS.N>, up 39.3% ** CURO Group Holdings Inc <CURO.N>, up 16.5% ** Triumph Group Inc <TGI.N>, up 16.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 42.1% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 23.4% ** TrueBlue Inc <TBI.N>, down 23% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** JanOne Inc <JAN.O>, up 53.4% ** Cortexyme Inc <CRTX.O>, up 20.2% ** ForeScout Technologies Inc <FSCT.O>, up 19.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Funko Inc <FNKO.O>, down 36.7% ** Matrix Service Co <MTRX.O>, down 31.2% ** Youngevity International Inc <YGYIP.O>, down 13.9% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as 'heat-not-burn' tobacco device uptake continues ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly loss widens ** Humana Inc HUM.N: down 1.5% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Health insurers down after lower-than-expected Medicare Advantage payment proposal ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on touching $1 bln in quarterly revenue ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls as SMA therapy appears 'less robust' in new trial ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Plunges after heart pump sales hit by 'misleading' research ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Falls on plan for a public stock offering ** Stars Group Inc TSG.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Shares down amid large block trade ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-WWE on the mat after Q4 rev misses, to evaluate options for WWE Network ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 sales miss on weak beef shipments ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.N: down 29.4%

BUZZ-Falls after co halts dividend for Feb ** Malibu Boats Inc MBUU.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat

** Tapestry TPR.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Up on Q2 beat; Cuts forecast on coronavirus fears ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Micron lifts as Raymond James upgrades to "strong buy" on demand growth ** Unisys UIS.N: up 39.3% BUZZ-Unisys set for best day in a decade on $1.2 bln sale of unit ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 9.3% BUZZ-GoPro slides after holiday-quarter sales disappoint ** GasLog Partners GLOP.N: down 42.1% BUZZ-Slides after co swings to quarterly loss, dividend cut ** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit, same-store sales miss on Pizza Hut weakness ** Regeneron Pharma REGN.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong sales of Eylea ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: down 11.1% BUZZ-Tumbles after co cuts full-year forecast ** Cardinal Health CAH.N: up 11.4% BUZZ-Up on Q2 beat, forecast raise ** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 19.1% BUZZ-Surges on treatment for upper respiratory tract infections ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 26.9% BUZZ- Surges as mushroom orders jump in January ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit beat on Express Scripts merger ** Bristol-Myers BMY.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Gains as Q4 profit surges past estimates ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: General Motors' future rides on strong execution, cash generation ** Black Stone Minerals BSM.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend ** ReWalk Robotics RWLK.O: down 39.3% BUZZ-ReWalk Robotics: Slides on discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs says buy on attractive valuation ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Buy AbbVie, Pfizer, Satsuma and Evolus, Mizuho Securities says ** e.l.f. Beauty ELF.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, upbeat forecast ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Gains on results beat ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 13.6% BUZZ-Shares rise after results beat ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 36.7% BUZZ-Plummets as analysts slam Q4 forecast ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: down 41.2% BUZZ-Tonix Pharma to stop enrollment in late-stage PTSD study, shares plunge ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 8.4% BUZZ-Peloton Interactive: Falls on lower Q3 revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Peloton on right track to profitability despite near-term roadblocks ** Zynga ZNGA.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Zynga: Rises as Q4 bookings top estimates ** Rapt Therapeutics RAPT.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Rapt Therapeutics falls ahead of first share offering since Oct IPO The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.39%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.07%

