BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Tesla, Nio, Property Solutions Acquisition

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures slipped from record levels on Monday, as investors assessed a surge in coronavirus cases and faltering economic indicators following a solid run on hopes of more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 7:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.63% at 30,799. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.48% at 3,799, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.37% at 13,048.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas <LND.N>, up 20.7% ** Eli Lilly and Company <LLY.N>, up 15.6% ** Teekay Corporation <TK.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** San Juan Basin Royalty Trust <SJT.N>, down 13.6% ** Newpark Resources Inc <NR.N>, down 12.6% ** TPG RE Finance Trust Inc <TRTX.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Property Solutions Acquisition Corp <PSACW.O>, up 153.8% ** LM Funding America Inc <LMFA.O>, up 62.0% ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, up 44.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Epsilon Energy Ltd <EPSN.O>, down 22.5% ** Future Fintech Group Inc <FTFT.O>, down 22.3% ** SemiLEDs Corp <LEDS.O>, down 20.8% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.4% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.5% premarket ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.5% premarket ** Airbnb Inc ABNB.O: down 0.6% premarket ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 0.7% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.3% premarket ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.6% premarket ** Zillow group Inc ZG.O: flat/untraded premarket ** Upwork Inc UPWK.O: down 1.6% premarket ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Internet: Jefferies says Facebook tops large-cap pick for 2021 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees benefits from capacity expansion, doubles PT ** Property Solutions Acquisition PSAC.O: up 28.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on reports of merger talks with Faraday ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares set to slump 8% after Trump account suspension ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees challenging 2021 set-up; downgrades ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-To open at over 2-year high on announcement of EV co ** Nio Inc NIO.N : up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for a record high after JPM raises PT ** STAAR surgical co STAA.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-STAAR Surgical poised for growth, says BTIG

