BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Twitter, Schlumberger NV, Gap, McDermott International, Durect Corp

U.S. stock index futures hit new all-time highs on Friday, with investor optimism bolstered by an upbeat set of U.S. corporate earnings reports and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy. .N

At 8:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 29,301. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.22% at 3,323.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 9,166. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Companhia Paranaense de Energia <ELP.N>, up 15% ** Tailored Brands Inc <TLRD.N>, up 12.8% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, up 11% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 7.7% ** Universal Technical Institute Inc <UTI.N>, down 6% ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Imedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 69.8% ** Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp <NVIV.O>, up 19% ** Sprout Social Inc <SPT.O>, up 14.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Durect Corp <DRRX.O>, down 12.6% ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 12.3% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 11.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 beats on international demand ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips after UBS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-IBM falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades on market share loss ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Gap Inc scraps Old Navy spin off, shares rise ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Performance goals are within Morgan Stanley's wheelhouse ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Google-parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion club ** CSX Corp CSX.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Down after 2020 sales forecast disappoints ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Plans to close 27 stores; shares rise ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BNY Mellon's income to remain under pressure as tech expenses rise ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 0.5% premarket ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Refiners: RBC trims earnings estimates ahead of results ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 69.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Shaquille O'Neal tie-up ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on sale of Joseph Abboud rights ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 13.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA panel in deadlock over non-opioid painkiller ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on profit, revenue warning

