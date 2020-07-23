BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter Inc, Ascena Retail, Bank of America

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package with data signaling that a recovery in the labor market was stalling. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 26,943. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 3,274.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.65% at 10,875. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J Jill Inc JILL.K, up 25.3% ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp BXG.N, up 17.5% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX.N, up 16.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.K, down 10.7% ** Jumia Technologies AG JMIA.K, down 8.9% ** Trinity Industries Inc TRN.N, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O, up 79.6% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd YVR.O, up 52.5% ** Entera Bio Ltd ENTX.O, up 59.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O, down 20.3% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXV.O, down 18.1% ** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc ACRX.O, down 17% ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Set to scale 4-month highs as profit jumps 45% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's underwhelming Q2 a far cry from its stock performance ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better-positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-climbs as Buffett's Berkshire raises stake ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ- Slips after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: HCA Healthcare sets tough precedent for industry peers to repeat ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O: down 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares sink on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as pandemic, U.S. civil unrest drive usage surge ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after slight revenue miss ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in preclinical study

