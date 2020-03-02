BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Forty Seven, Nike, JD.com

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell in volatile trading on Monday, as investors weighed the efficacy of interest rate cuts amid growing evidence of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 7:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.52% at 25,232. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.77% at 2,928.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 8,413.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Mechel Pao <MTL.N>, up 12.8% ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 11.3% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, up 8.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 17.7% ** Carnival Plc Adr <CUK.N>, down 8.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 7.7% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forty Seven Inc <FTSV.O>, up 61.6% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 57.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Atif Holdings Ltd <ATIF.O>, down 20% ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALNA.O>, down 13.7% ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 11.7% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 57.6% premarket BUZZ-Nearly doubles on coronavirus vaccine development update ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on Q4 revenue and profit beat ** Mobile Mini Inc MINI.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on all-stock merger with WillScot ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as Elliott pushes for changes at the social network ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 61.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Gilead's $4.9 bln deal ** Nike Inc < NKE.N>: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts PTs on Nike, peers over expected coronavirus hit

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.