BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Caterpillar, Wells Fargo, Restaurant Brands

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it was difficult that a deal on more fiscal stimulus would be reached before the presidential election in November. .N

At 13:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.36% at 28,575.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.58% at 3,491.72, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.90% at 11,756.664. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 12.3% ** Baker Hughes Co <BKR.N>, up 5.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 5.4% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4.6% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 21% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 12.3% ** Oil States International Inc <OIS.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, down 18.5% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 16.8% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRR.O>, up 204.7% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, up 41.9% ** Replimune Group Inc <REPL.O>, up 29.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 50.1% ** Codiak BioSciences Inc <CDAK.O>, down 16.9% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 13.3% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 12.3% BUZZ- Rises on report ConocoPhillips in takeover talks ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 16.8% BUZZ- AMC flags possible equity raise, shares slump ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX.O: up 29.5% BUZZ- Surges after agreeing to sell CarePort Health unit for $1.35 bln ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 4.2% BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit drops on COVID-19 hit

** Goldman Sachs Group GS.N: up 1.4% BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit nearly doubles due to trading surge ** Novan NOVN.O: up 33.6% BUZZ- Rises after treatment shows promise in treating COVID-19 ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 10.0% BUZZ- Berenberg sees scope to turn on "growth engine" ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: up 41.9% BUZZ-Interpace Biosciences rises as probe finds no evidence of illegal acts ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 3.6% BUZZ- Jumps on upbeat Q3 revenue outlook ** Humanigen HGEN.O: up 17.9% BUZZ- HC Wainwright begins coverage with 'buy', shares rise ** Nio NIO.N: up 21.0% BUZZ- Jumps after JP Morgan turns bullish, triples PT to Street-high ** Nautilus NLS.N: up 0.9% BUZZ- Gains after Truist Securities lifts PT on strong demand outlook ** SS&C Technologies SSNC.O: up 1.4% BUZZ- D.A. Davidson raises PT on hopes of upbeat Q3 results ** Energy Focus EFOI.O: up 2.7% BUZZ- Surges on launching advanced disinfection products

** Taiwan Liposome TLC.O: up 3.7% BUZZ- Up on starting early-stage study of COVID-19 treatment ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ- Slides on stock offering plans ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Moderna gets EU nod to submit COVID-19 vaccine marketing application, shares rise ** Vericel Corp VCEL.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ- Preliminary Q3 revenue up 5%, shares rise ** cbdMD YCBD.A: up 0.4%

BUZZ- Up as FY sales likely to double on lockdown demand

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit misses Street estimate ** Harmony Biosciences Holdings HRMY.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ- Up as FDA approves expanded use of sleep disorder drug

** Boeing BA.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ- Rises as brokerage sees grounding of 737 MAX lifting in Q4 ** Pilgrim's Pride PPC.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ- Up after settling price-fixing case with DOJ ** American Eagle Outfitters AEO.N: up 2.1% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch gain as B. Riley lifts PTs ** Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ- Rises on rare pediatric, orphan drug tags for Rett syndrome therapy ** Caterpillar CAT.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Hits over 2-1/2 year high after reaffirming qtrly dividend ** Dave & Buster's PLAY.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ- Rises on signs of same-store sales recovery ** Waddell & Reed WDR.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ- Gains on reports of takeover speculation ** Westlake Chemical WLK.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ- Climbs as brokerages see gains from higher PVC prices ** Alaska Air ALK.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ- Gains as revenue decline slows in September ** Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ- Falls in Nasdaq debut ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ- Dips as lax security faulted for July cyberattack ** Navistar NAV.N: down 18.5%

BUZZ- Drops as Traton's buyout offer to expire on Oct. 16 ** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Restaurant Brands rises on strong EBITDA forecast, sales recovery ** VOXX International VOXX.O: up 24.4%

BUZZ- Jumps after co swings to Q2 profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.51%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.90%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.90%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.26%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

