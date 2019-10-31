US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, Facebook

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday as uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China overshadowed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. .N

At 9:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.18% at 27,082. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.19% at 3,042, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.04% at 8,107.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bonanza Creek Energy Inc <BCEI.K>, up 33.7% ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN>, up 13.6% ** Superior Industries International Inc <SUP>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG>, down 23.3% ** Wayfair Inc <W>, down 15.3% ** Terex Corp <TEX>, down 14.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Agile Therapeutics Inc <AGRX.O>, up 318.2% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 46.3% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, up 39.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 36.2% ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc <COCP.O>, down 29.8% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc <MMSI.O>, down 27.9% ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, glossy forecast ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Decimated after weak quarterly outlook ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected bookings, PT raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's 5G iPhone should help sustain growth ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on move to ban political ads from next month ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lyft pacing towards profitability ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected forecast, Q3 profit beat ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Leaps on $200 mln deal with Roche to develop hep B treatments ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Starbucks shares steaming on China, U.S. strength

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks digital strength to blunt China slowdown ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Trips as Blackstone fleet of foot ** The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on FY earnings forecast cut ** The Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Recro Pharma, Inc REPH.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants appeal on non-opioid drug ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N: up 31.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees with design for liver cancer trial ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Lumentum Holdings: Rises on upbeat forecast, results ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Hit as cautious outlook for U.S. stores clouds upbeat results ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-GM strike to hit flat-rolled shipments, cuts 2019 outlook ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA agrees on study design for allergy drug ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on weak Q3 results, suspended FY19 guidance ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 318.2% premarket BUZZ-Quadruples as contraceptive patch wins FDA panel backing ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as brokerages cut PT

