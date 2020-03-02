BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Apple, Norwegian Cruise Line, New York Times

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday, as investors assessed the efficacy of further monetary stimulus amid the growing economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 10:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.13% at 25,696.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.85% at 2,979.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.73% at 8,630.079. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 7.6 % ** Costco Wholesale Corp <COST.O>, up 7.4 % ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 5.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 7.3 % ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 6.5 % ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 6.3 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daxor Corp <DXR.N>, up 71.3 % ** Volitionrx Limtd <VNRX.N>, up 20.9 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 18.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nucana Plc <NCNA.O>, up 72.3 % ** Forty Seven Inc <FTSV.O>, up 61.6 % ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 48.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, down 38.9 % ** Nextdcd Corp <NEXT.O>, down 22.2 % ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, down 21.5 % ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-MKM Partners upgrades to "buy" ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 48.9% BUZZ-Nearly doubles on coronavirus vaccine development update ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on Q4 revenue and profit beat ** Mobile Mini Inc MINI.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 bln buyout deal ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7.6% BUZZ-Up as Elliott pushes for changes at the social network ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 61.6% BUZZ-Jumps on Gilead's $4.9 bln deal ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Surges on plans to provide coronavirus test kits to U.S. labs

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 1% BUZZ-Thermo Fisher to benefit from expanded U.S. coronavirus testing - analyst ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Down as Citi Research downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.4% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 3.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 7.3% BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners fall as Japanese cruise operator files for bankruptcy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Apple products, services will prove more resilient in uncertain times - Oppenheimer ** PPD Inc PPD.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-PPD: Brokerages upbeat about 'best-in-class asset' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-JPM upgrades to 'neutral' on improving FCF estimate ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: up 50.1% BUZZ-Surges after blood cancer drug succeeds late-stage study ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 40.7% BUZZ-Dives on direct stock deal ** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Cowen & Co upgrades to 'outperform' ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Down as it flags coronavirus hit to digital ad sales ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Gulfport falls as Firefly proposes 2 nominees to board ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 19.4%

BUZZ-Tumbles on plans to raise $150 mln in equity

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.89%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.22%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

