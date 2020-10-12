BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Apple, Dillard's, Fat Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, helped by a tech boost and on optimism that Washington would reach a deal over more fiscal support, with investors also gearing up for the third-quarter corporate earnings season. .N

At 11:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.72% at 28,793.34, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.16% at 3,517.61, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.83% at 11,791.424. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ford Motor Co <F.N>, up 7.2% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 5.3% ** International Paper Co <IP.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, down 4.4% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 3.6% ** LyondellBasell Industries N.V. <LYB.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Acorn International Inc <ATV.N>, up 35% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS.N>, up 26.8% ** iHuman Inc <IH.N>, up 20.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Adams Resources & Energy Inc <AE.N>, down 15.6% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 15.2% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, down 13.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Apex Gb Brnd Inc <APEX.O>, up 37.1% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 34.7% ** JAKKS Pacific Inc <JAKK.O>, up 23.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Avenue Therapeutics Inc <ATXI.O>, down 57.6% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 28.8% ** Zynex Inc <ZYXI.O>, down 26.9% ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 2.4% BUZZ- Set for record high, Jefferies raises PT on earnings expectations ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Falls on plans to cut power in N. California to avert fire risk ** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Up on first China quarterly sales growth in two years ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT on increasing ad business ** Avenue Therapeutics ATXI.O: down 57.6%

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: down 21.9% BUZZ-Plunges after FDA declines to approve non-opioid ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Rises as FDA supports drug to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Rises after positive pre-clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** RedBall Acquisition Corp RBAC.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on report of deal talks with Red Sox owner ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 7.2% BUZZ-Rises after Benchmark upgrades on leadership, new product strengths ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.3% BUZZ-Up as DB says co well positioned for cyclical recovery, upgrades ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Twilio to buy customer data startup Segment in $3.2 bln deal, shares rise ** American Well Corp AMWL.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Well-positioned to ride next wave of growth in telehealth ** DouYu International Holdings DOYU.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Jumps on merger agreement with Huya ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Gains after bagging COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises ahead of expected iPhone launch; RBC raises PT ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Rises on $608 mln acquisition deal ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on license agreement for pediatric myopia treatment ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Noble Capital upgrades to 'outperform' ** Acorn International ATV.N: up 35.0%

BUZZ-Surges on take-private agreement ** JFrog Ltd FROG.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Gains after multiple brokerages initiate with bullish ratings ** Century Casinos CNTY.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Surges on internet sports betting partnership with Tipico ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 26.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Berkshire Hathaway's Weschler grabs a stake ** Abbott ABT.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody test gets emergency use authorization ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on 5-year contract with U.S. army ** Helios Technologies HLIO.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal to acquire Balboa Water ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on scrapping all November cruises ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Rises on new vessel acquisition ** Consol Energy CEIX.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up on executing sale of various assets ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on launching cloud-based digital platform

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.53%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.69%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.08%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.72%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.86%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

