BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Apple, Avenue Therapeutics, Alkermes Plc

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set to lead Wall Street's main indexes higher on Monday as optimism about a deal in Washington over more fiscal stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of the start of quarterly corporate earnings. .N

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.20% at 28,575. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.68% at 3,497, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.77% at 11,932.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 286.5% ** Gigcapital2 Inc <GIX.N>, up 37.8% ** Acorn International Inc <ATV.N>, up 32.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 10.6% ** Vedanta Limited <VEDL.N>, down 8.6% ** Baytex Energy <BTE.N>, down 8% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 60.0% ** Performance Shipping Inc <PSHG.O>, up 44.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Avenue Therapeutics Inc <ATXI.O>, down 52.7% ** Fortress Biotech Inc <FBIO.O>, down 31.2% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 19.2% ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ- Set for record high, Jefferies raises PT on earnings expectations ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ- Falls on plans to cut power in N. California to avert fire risk

** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ- Down after Jefferies downgrades to 'hold' ** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ- Up on first China quarterly sales growth in two years ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ- Cowen raises PT on increasing ad business ** Avenue Therapeutics ATXI.O: down 52.7% premarket

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: down 31.2% premarket BUZZ- Plunges after FDA declines to approve non-opioid ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ- Gains on positive data from potential treatment for Crohn's disease ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 12.4% premarket BUZZ- Rises as FDA supports drug to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ- Rises after positive pre-clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ- Rises after Benchmark upgrades on leadership, new product strengths ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ- Up as DB says co well positioned for cyclical recovery, upgrades ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Twilio to buy customer data startup Segment in $3.2 bln deal, shares rise ** American Well Corp AMWL.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Well-positioned to ride next wave of growth in telehealth ** DouYu International Holdings DOYU.O: up 15.4% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on merger agreement with Huya ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ- Gains after bagging COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ- Rises ahead of special event on Tuesday ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises on $608 mln acquisition deal

