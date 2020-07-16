BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, American Airlines, Tesla

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after a surprise drop in China's retail sales signaled a bumpy economic recovery, with investors now turning to the next set of quarterly bank earnings and economic data to gauge the pace of a domestic rebound. .N

At 7:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.59% at 26,608. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.59% at 3,200.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.16% at 10,559. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC>, up 34.1% ** Lannett Company Inc <LCI>, up 28.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chaparral Energy Inc <CHAP.N>, down 14.5% ** Noble Corp <NE.N>, down 11.4% ** Pinnacle West Capital Corp <PNW.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** AC Immune SA <ACIU.O>, up 91.2% ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, up 60.9% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, up 45.8% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 33.7% ** Solowave Investments Ltd <SOLOW.O>, down 17.6% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Warns 25,000 workers of potential furloughs ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after co says hackers accessed internal systems ** Tesla TSLA.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Set to snap two-day winning streak ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on new mushroom supply order ** Inmune Bio INMB.O: down 16.9% premarket BUZZ-Inmune Bio falls on planned stock offering ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.1% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line fall on new debt offerings

