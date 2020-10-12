BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Twitter, Acorn, Dillard's, PG&E

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher on Monday as optimism about an agreement in Washington over more fiscal support lifted sentiment ahead of the start of quarterly corporate earnings. .N

At 9:53 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.45% at 28,714.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.71% at 3,501.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.13% at 11,710.686. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ford Motor Co <F.N>, up 5.2% ** Westrock Company <WRK.N>, up 4.7% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, down 4.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 3.5% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Acorn International Inc <ATV.N>, up 34.7% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS.N>, up 23.6% ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Adams Resources & Energy Inc <AE.N>, down 15.6% ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, down 14.2% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 58.5% ** Apex Global Brands Inc <APEX.O>, up 19.6% ** Forum Merger II Corp <FMCIU.O>, up 19.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Avenue Therapeutics Inc <ATXI.O>, down 55.2% ** Zynex Inc <ZYXI.O>, down 27.4% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 27.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 1.1% BUZZ- Set for record high, Jefferies raises PT on earnings expectations ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.1% BUZZ- Falls on plans to cut power in N. California to avert fire risk ** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 6.0% BUZZ- Rises as Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.0% BUZZ- Up on first China quarterly sales growth in two years ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.8% BUZZ- Cowen raises PT on increasing ad business ** Avenue Therapeutics ATXI.O: down 55.2%

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: down 19.0% BUZZ- Plunges after FDA declines to approve non-opioid ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 3.0% BUZZ- Rises as FDA supports drug to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder ** RedBall Acquisition Corp RBAC.N: up 5.7% BUZZ- Rises on report of deal talks with Red Sox owner ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 5.2% BUZZ- Rises after Benchmark upgrades on leadership, new product strengths ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.6% BUZZ- Up as DB says co well positioned for cyclical recovery, upgrades ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Twilio to buy customer data startup Segment in $3.2 bln deal, shares rise ** American Well Corp AMWL.N: up 7.2% BUZZ- Well-positioned to ride next wave of growth in telehealth ** DouYu International Holdings DOYU.O: up 13.2% BUZZ- Jumps on merger agreement with Huya ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 1.2% BUZZ- Gains after bagging COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.6% BUZZ- Rises ahead of special event on Tuesday ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O: up 4.7% BUZZ- Rises on $608 mln acquisition deal ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ- Rises on license agreement for pediatric myopia treatment ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ- Rises after Noble Capital upgrades to 'outperform' ** Acorn International ATV.N: up 34.7%

BUZZ- Surges on take-private agreement ** JFrog Ltd FROG.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ- Gains after multiple brokerages initiate with bullish ratings ** Century Casinos CNTY.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ- Surges on internet sports betting partnership with Tipico ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Dillard's rises after Berkshire Hathaway's Weschler grabs a stake

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.45%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.29%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.