BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Turning Point, Altria, Francesca's, Shopify, BioXcel
* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]
* The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies reported quarterly profits that missed estimates. [.N]
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.37% at 26,486.76. The S&P 500 was down 0.08% at 3,236.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.34% at 10,500.662. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , up 6.4% ** Cummins Inc , up 5.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc , down 10.7% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc , down 9.5% ** F5 Networks Inc , down 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co , up 225.2% ** Vocera Communications Inc , up 28.9% ** Trueblue Inc , up 27.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp , down 14.8% ** CorMedix Inc , down 14.7% ** Armstrong World Industries Inc , down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc , up 40.8% ** Francesca's Holding Corp , up 35.2% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 24.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** MediciNova Inc , down 33.1% ** Nemaura Medical Inc , down 26% ** Audiocodes Ltd , down 18.7% ** Medpace Holdings Inc : up 15.5% BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc : up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc : down 16.8% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc : up 9.1% BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc : down 29.9% BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 24.9% BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc : up 5.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co : down 4.7% BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp : down 2.8% BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp : down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites [USN] ** Cummins Inc : up 5.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** Eastman Kodak co : up 226.0% BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates ** Francesca's Holdings : up 35.2% BUZZ-Surges on Q2 sales forecast ** Shopify Inc : up 2.9% BUZZ-Gains as Goldman turns bullish ahead of Q2 earnings ** Altria Group : up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on forecast for higher 2020 earnings ** Turning Point Brands : up 5.6% BUZZ-Jumps on raised outlook, upbeat Q2 ** Martin Midstream Partners LP : down 10.2% BUZZ-Falls after slashing qtrly cash distribution ** BioXcel Therapeutics : down 9.7% BUZZ-Slides on planned $200 mln equity raise
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services down 0.11% Consumer Discretionary down 0.10% Consumer Staples
up 0.36% Energy
down 1.09% Financial
down 0.32% Health
up 0.18% Industrial
down 0.19% Information Technology down 0.43% Materials
down 1.10% Real Estate
up 1.50% Utilities
up 2.32% (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun