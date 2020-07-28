BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Turning Point, Altria, Francesca's, Shopify, BioXcel

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies reported quarterly profits that missed estimates. [.N]

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.37% at 26,486.76. The S&P 500 was down 0.08% at 3,236.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.34% at 10,500.662. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , up 6.4% ** Cummins Inc , up 5.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc , down 10.7% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc , down 9.5% ** F5 Networks Inc , down 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co , up 225.2% ** Vocera Communications Inc , up 28.9% ** Trueblue Inc , up 27.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp , down 14.8% ** CorMedix Inc , down 14.7% ** Armstrong World Industries Inc , down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc , up 40.8% ** Francesca's Holding Corp , up 35.2% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 24.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** MediciNova Inc , down 33.1% ** Nemaura Medical Inc , down 26% ** Audiocodes Ltd , down 18.7% ** Medpace Holdings Inc : up 15.5% BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc : up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc : down 16.8% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc : up 9.1% BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc : down 29.9% BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 24.9% BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc : up 5.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co : down 4.7% BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp : down 2.8% BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp : down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites [USN] ** Cummins Inc : up 5.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** Eastman Kodak co : up 226.0% BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates ** Francesca's Holdings : up 35.2% BUZZ-Surges on Q2 sales forecast ** Shopify Inc : up 2.9% BUZZ-Gains as Goldman turns bullish ahead of Q2 earnings ** Altria Group : up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on forecast for higher 2020 earnings ** Turning Point Brands : up 5.6% BUZZ-Jumps on raised outlook, upbeat Q2 ** Martin Midstream Partners LP : down 10.2% BUZZ-Falls after slashing qtrly cash distribution ** BioXcel Therapeutics : down 9.7% BUZZ-Slides on planned $200 mln equity raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services down 0.11% Consumer Discretionary down 0.10% Consumer Staples

up 0.36% Energy

down 1.09% Financial

down 0.32% Health

up 0.18% Industrial

down 0.19% Information Technology down 0.43% Materials

down 1.10% Real Estate

up 1.50% Utilities

