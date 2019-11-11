US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tupperware Brands, CARBO Ceramics, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. .N.N/P

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.41% at 27,519. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 fell 0.40% to 3,078, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.40% at 8,224. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Dean Foods Co <DF.N>, up 11.2% ** Medical Properties Trust Inc <MPW.N>, up 8.0% ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, up 7.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CARBO Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, down 27.6% ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc <MFG.N>, down 11.4% ** Vonage Holdings Corp <VG.N>, down 10.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp <ALGRR.O>, up 95.8% ** CUI Global Inc <CUI.O>, up 35.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Lipocine Inc <LPCN.O>, down 77.7% ** Nextcure Inc <NXTC.O>, down 54.5% ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd <FOMX.O>, down 14.7% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Tupperware: Set to open at record low after suspending dividend ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-SunPower to split into 2 separate entities, shares rise ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 77.7% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after third FDA rejection for testosterone drug ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on merger deal with Menlo Therapeutics ** Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Fabry disease drug propels Q3 sales beat ** CUI Global Inc CUI.O: up 35.1% premarket BUZZ-CUI jumps over 50% on deal to sell majority of power business ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "equal-weight" ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Piper Jaffray downgrades citing macro headwinds ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Innate Pharma set for record high as Street starts with "buy"

