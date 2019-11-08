BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TrueCar, Enbridge, Yelp, GoPro, Walt Disney, Gap

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes stalled on Friday after a record run, as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. .N

At 11:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 27,617.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,084.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.18% at 8,449.813. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, up 4.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 4.7% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 7% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, down 5.9% ** H&R Block Inc HRB.N, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N, up 32.5% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, up 25.4% ** Pacific Drilling S.A. PACD.N, up 17% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Red Lion Hotels Corp RLH.N, down 56% ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N, down 38.6% ** Medifast Inc MED.N, down 30.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O, up 30.4% ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O, up 28.2% ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** AnaptysBio Inc ANAB.O, down 70.1% ** DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd DRTT.O, down 31.7% ** NV5 Global Inc NVEE.O, down 23.5% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Up after beating Q3 estimates ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Disney rises on profit beat ahead of Disney+ launch ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Street View-Analysts question Old Navy spin-off after CEO's "shocking" exit BUZZ-Slides after earnings forecast cut, CEO to depart ** Teradata Corp TDC.N: down 16.5%

BUZZ-:Tumbles after Q3 profit miss, forecast cut ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings Q3 results solid despite a rising "worry wall" ** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q3 results ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises after rev beat, FY forecast raise ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O: up 28.2%

BUZZ-Soars on $20 mln modular hydrogen plant contract ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, brokerages raise PT ** Medifast Inc MED.N: down 30.6%

BUZZ-Deflates after dismal Q3 prompts rating cut ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: up 30.4%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Monster Beverage high on better-than-expected results ** AnaptysBio Inc ANAB.O: down 70.1%

BUZZ-Sinks after eczema drug fails to meet main goal in mid-stage trial ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Surges on higher revenue, MS raises PT ** Stamps.com Inc STMP.O: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Stamps.com raises forecast on UPS partnership ** Red Lion Hotels Corp RLH.N: down 56.0%

BUZZ-Down 46% on CEO resignation, disappointing Q3 results ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Dives after report on headquarters construction halt ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: up 32.5%

BUZZ-Jumps 35% on upbeat Q1, $200 mln buyback ** Chuy's Holdings Inc CHUY.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat ** Sientra Inc SIEN.O: up 24.0%

BUZZ-Surges as Allergan breast implant recall boosts Q3 sales ** Enbridge Inc ENB.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher crude transportation ** Mict Inc MICT.O: up 66.7%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to buy Global Fintech Holdings ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Up after Q3 beats; says California power cuts helping demand ** Modine Manufacturing Co MOD.N: down 38.6%

BUZZ-Falls on outlook cut, Q2 results ** CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc CNSP.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Opens higher on market debut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.98%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.43%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.53%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

