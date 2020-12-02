US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Trip.com, ZommInfo, Moderna

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to ease on Wednesday from record levels hit in the previous session as data showing fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. .N

At 9:53 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.30% at 29,734.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.27% at 3,652.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.78% at 12,259.001. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Investment and Management co <AIV.N>, up 8.6% ** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, up 8.8% ** UDR Inc <UDR.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com <CRM.N>, down 10.2% ** Genuine Parts Co <GPC.N>, down 3.7% ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tredegar Corp <TG.N>, up 24.6% ** Kingsway Financial Services <KFS.N>, up 14.5% ** BlackBerry Ltd <BB.N>, up 12.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 28.6% ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, down 13.8% ** Arlo Tchnologies <ARLO.N>, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Catbasis Pharmaceuticals <CATB.O>, up 38.7% ** Sequential Brand <SQBG.O>, up 30.7% ** Tuniu Corp <TOUR.O>, up 22.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics <OVID.O>, down 55.5% ** Fuelcell Energy <FCEL.O>, down 26.9% ** Auris Medical <EARS.O>, down 26.8% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.4%

** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval

** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 24.6%

BUZZ-Gains on special dividend

** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 26.9%

BUZZ-Dives on stock offering launch

** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 10.2%

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3

** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 55.5%

BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand

** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 26.9%

BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted stock deal

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developers rise after UK approves Pfizer vaccine

** Medigus MDGS.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering

** BlueCity Holdings BLCT.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q4 revenue outlook

** BlackBerry BB.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration

** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high

** Kohl's KSS.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank upgrades, others raise PTs on Sephora deal

** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on lower Q4 rev forecast

** ZoomInfo ZI.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Down after pricing secondary share offering

** Evoqua Water Tech AQUA.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slides as top investor cuts stake

** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's long-term growth drivers to boost 2021 performance

Lufax Holding LU.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit plunge

** RingCentral RNG.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Vodafone

** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up as co raises Q4 revenue outlook

** Rexford Industrial Realty REXR.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Slips after launching $284.4 mln equity offering

** Moderna MRNA.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Merck sells stake in company

** Boeing BA.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on report of possible new 737 MAX order from Ryanair

** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q2 revenue, profit

** Root Inc ROOT.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on poor quarterly results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

flat

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.90%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.73%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.20%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SPX AIV NTAP UDR CRM GPC HAS TG KFS BB SOL IH ARLO CATB SQBG TOUR OVID FCEL EARS PFE BNTX FUBO WORK JBLU MU RETA VNDA MRNA MDGS BLCT DIS KSS TCOM ZI AQUA UNH RNG COHU REXR BA PDCO ROOT

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

