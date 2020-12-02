BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Trip.com, ZommInfo, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to ease on Wednesday from record levels hit in the previous session as data showing fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. .N

At 9:53 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.30% at 29,734.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.27% at 3,652.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.78% at 12,259.001. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Investment and Management co <AIV.N>, up 8.6% ** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, up 8.8% ** UDR Inc <UDR.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com <CRM.N>, down 10.2% ** Genuine Parts Co <GPC.N>, down 3.7% ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tredegar Corp <TG.N>, up 24.6% ** Kingsway Financial Services <KFS.N>, up 14.5% ** BlackBerry Ltd <BB.N>, up 12.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 28.6% ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, down 13.8% ** Arlo Tchnologies <ARLO.N>, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Catbasis Pharmaceuticals <CATB.O>, up 38.7% ** Sequential Brand <SQBG.O>, up 30.7% ** Tuniu Corp <TOUR.O>, up 22.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics <OVID.O>, down 55.5% ** Fuelcell Energy <FCEL.O>, down 26.9% ** Auris Medical <EARS.O>, down 26.8% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.4%

** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval

** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 24.6%

BUZZ-Gains on special dividend

** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up

** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 10.2%

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3

** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 55.5%

BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand

** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook

** Medigus MDGS.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering

** BlueCity Holdings BLCT.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q4 revenue outlook

** BlackBerry BB.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration

** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high

** Kohl's KSS.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank upgrades, others raise PTs on Sephora deal

** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on lower Q4 rev forecast

** ZoomInfo ZI.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Down after pricing secondary share offering

** Evoqua Water Tech AQUA.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slides as top investor cuts stake

** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's long-term growth drivers to boost 2021 performance

Lufax Holding LU.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit plunge

** RingCentral RNG.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Vodafone

** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up as co raises Q4 revenue outlook

** Rexford Industrial Realty REXR.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Slips after launching $284.4 mln equity offering

** Boeing BA.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on report of possible new 737 MAX order from Ryanair

** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q2 revenue, profit

** Root Inc ROOT.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on poor quarterly results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

flat

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.90%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.73%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.20%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

