BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Trip.com, Pfizer, CorMedix

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up to debate a coronavirus relief deal to limit the economic damage from the pandemic, with investors also keeping an eye on quarterly earnings reports from Pfizer and McDonald's. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.25% at 26,419. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.19% at 3,226.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.21% at 10,652.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 129.8% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 11.0% ** Polaris Inc <PII.N>, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tailored Brands Inc <TLRD.N>, down 24.9% ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, down 10.2% ** Banco Santander Brasil SA <BSBR.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Calyxt Inc <CLXT.O>, up 112.2% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, up 64.2% ** Soligenix Inc <SNGX.O>, up 31.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, down 20.3% ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALNA.O>, down 15.6% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, down 15.4% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on starting late-stage study for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering

