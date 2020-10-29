BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tricida, Pinterest, Blue Apron Holdings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after upbeat economic data allayed some worries about surging coronavirus cases, while technology heavyweights found support ahead of quarterly earnings reports..N

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.81% at 26,304.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 3,260.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.25% at 11,032.054. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 8.1 % ** Textron Inc <TXT.N>, up 7.2 % ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.O>, up 5.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.O>, down 7.6 % ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 5.8 % ** Fidelity National Information Services <FIS.N>, down 5.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 110.7 % ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, up 38.3 % ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, up 14.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 18.3 % ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 18.6 % ** Nokia Oyj <NOK.N>, down 17.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 24.9 % ** Meta Financial Group Inc <CASH.O>, up 19.5 % ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.O>, up 19.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 50.7 % ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, down 34.4 % ** Hudson Capital Inc <HUSN.O>, down 20.7 % ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 38.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.4% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.7% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 19.2%

BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Shopify: Rises after strong results ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Baxter: Rises as strong demand for medical devices helps Q3 ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 50.7% BUZZ-Tricida: Plunges as FDA seeks additional data on kidney disease drug ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Gulfstream set to take off as virus cloud lifts for General Dynamics ** Hershey Co HSY.N: down 1.2% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 0.3% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.0% ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Investment research firm picks U.S. election-proof stocks to own ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Amgen's near-term growth prospects uncertain ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Blue Apron falls as revenue forecast misses estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Street View: GE turnaround progressing despite COVID-19 turbulence ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Comcast Corp: Rises on Q3 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.70%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.88%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.42%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.46%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX TPR TXT CTSH EBAY ABMD FIS UUU PINS PEN HOME APRN NOK POLA CASH IPHI TCDA CGIX HUSN FB TWTR SNAP F MRNA CCXI ALXN AGI SHOP BAX KHC UPS GD HSY DHI SPG JPM ALL AMGN GE CMCSA GILD FORD MBRX

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: Expanding Patient Access to Care During COVID-19

    ProHEALTH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ian Leber joins Jill Malandrino to discuss expanding patient access to care during COVID-19, vaccination timing and building out a virtual network.

    Oct 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular