BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tricida, Pinterest, Blue Apron Holdings

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after upbeat economic data allayed some worries about surging coronavirus cases, while technology heavyweights found support ahead of quarterly earnings reports..N

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.81% at 26,304.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 3,260.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.25% at 11,032.054. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 8.1 % ** Textron Inc <TXT.N>, up 7.2 % ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.O>, up 5.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.O>, down 7.6 % ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 5.8 % ** Fidelity National Information Services <FIS.N>, down 5.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 110.7 % ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, up 38.3 % ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, up 14.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 18.3 % ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 18.6 % ** Nokia Oyj <NOK.N>, down 17.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 24.9 % ** Meta Financial Group Inc <CASH.O>, up 19.5 % ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.O>, up 19.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 50.7 % ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, down 34.4 % ** Hudson Capital Inc <HUSN.O>, down 20.7 % ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 38.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.4% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.7% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 19.2%

BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Shopify: Rises after strong results ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Baxter: Rises as strong demand for medical devices helps Q3 ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 50.7% BUZZ-Tricida: Plunges as FDA seeks additional data on kidney disease drug ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Gulfstream set to take off as virus cloud lifts for General Dynamics ** Hershey Co HSY.N: down 1.2% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 0.3% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: down 0.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.0% ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Investment research firm picks U.S. election-proof stocks to own ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Amgen's near-term growth prospects uncertain ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Blue Apron falls as revenue forecast misses estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Street View: GE turnaround progressing despite COVID-19 turbulence ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Comcast Corp: Rises on Q3 revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.70%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.88%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.42%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.46%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

