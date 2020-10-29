BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tricida, Cancer Genetics, Penumbra Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks gained ground on Thursday after a sharp pullback a day earlier as investors piled into technology heavyweights ahead of their earnings reports, while upbeat economic data overshadowed worries about surging coronavirus cases..N

At 11:59 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 26,524.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.64% at 3,291.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.09% at 11,125.167. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** CBRE Group Inc CBRE.N, up 11.2% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N, up 6.7% ** LKQ Corp LKQ.O, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ABIOMED Inc ABMD.O, down 8.8% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O, down 6.7% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, down 6.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc UUU.N, up 60.2% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 28.6% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 14.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, down 25.7% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N, down 22% ** Nokia Oyj NOK.N, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Allegro MicroSystems Inc ALGM.O, up 34.1% ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O, up 32.2% ** Rekor Systems Inc REKR.O, up 28.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O, down 46.9% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 35% ** Hudson Captital Inc HUSN.O, down 20.4% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 28.6% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 5.1% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 25.9%

BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 46.9% BUZZ-Tricida: Plunges as FDA seeks additional data on kidney disease drug ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Gulfstream set to take off as virus cloud lifts for General Dynamics ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.2% ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Investment research firm picks U.S. election-proof stocks to own ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 25.7%

BUZZ-Blue Apron falls as revenue forecast misses estimates ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Comcast Corp: Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-OncoSec: Jumps on FDA nod to start testing COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: down 35.0%

BUZZ-Cancer Genetics plunges on deep-discounted stock deal ** LKQ Corp LKQ.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-LKQ Corp: Rises on strong Q3 results ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Fastly slips on bigger-than-expected loss ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-ConocoPhillips falls on Q3 revenue miss ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-ServiceNow: Rises as brokerages hike PTs after upbeat Q3, outlook raise ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 3.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.7% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.3% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 1.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 0.6% ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares battered by WTI crude's slump to 4-1/2 month low ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Textron Inc: Jumps after indicating improving business jet demand ** Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Charles River Labs: Up on beating Q3 Street expectations ** Aptiv PLC APTV.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Aptiv set for best day in over 1 month on profit beat, positive outlook ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Teladoc Health: Down as Q3 results fall short of 'lofty expectations' ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Tupperware rises as brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q3 ** Penumbra Inc PEN.N: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Penumbra: Jumps as brokers raise PT on strong Q3 ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Sorrento rises as antibody prevents COVID-19 progression in hamsters ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Newmont shines as Q3 profit more than doubles on strong gold prices ** A.O. Smith Corp AOS.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-A.O. Smith Corp: Gains on Q3 results beat, raises FY outlook ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Ralph Lauren warns of rising virus cases derailing recovery; shares slide

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.70%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.07%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.44%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.