BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TRACON Pharma, Interpace Biosciences, Microbot Medical

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season, while the S&P 500 continued to hover just below record-high levels. .N

At 10:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 27,849.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,381.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.80% at 11,107.596. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Davita Inc <DVA.N>, up 5.5% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 5.5% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corporation <OXY.N>, down 5.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.2% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 10.8% ** Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc <CMCL.N>, up 10.7% ** Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. <HVTa.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callon Petroleum Company <CPE.N>, down 11.7% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 10.1% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BOQI International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 28.1% ** CureVac NV <CVAC.O>, up 28.1% ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, up 25.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Unity Biotechnology Inc <UBX.O>, down 62.7% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, down 26% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, down 19% ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Down on discounted stock offering ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for human trials of potential cancer treatment ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-CS says Livongo merger creates digital health giant; upgrades ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Drops after big block prices ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on strong demand ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as co seeks FDA's emergency use allowance for COVID-19 test ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Retail bankruptcies provide potential share gains for Ross Stores - Telsey ** Trinity Biotech Plc TRIB.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Down as co's unit receives FDA warning for Hemoglobin product ** ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc THMO.O: down 19.0%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 revenue nearly halves ** Jamf Holding Corp JAMF.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Analysts bullish on rising adoption of Apple in the enterprise ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Drops on $2 bln rights issue plan as pandemic hits earnings ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as surgical robot succeeds animal study ** Unity Biotechnology Inc UBX.O: down 62.7%

BUZZ-Drops over 50% as arthritis treatment fails ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises after starting mid-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa BUZZ-Animal data from Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine most encouraging - SVB Leerink ** Principia Biopharma Inc PRNB.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Eyes record high after Sanofi's $3.7 bln buyout deal ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for gene therapy

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 9.7% BUZZ-Up on deal with UAE stem cell firm to develop therapies ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on sales beat as more customers shop during COVID-19 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on likely 'game changing' battery developments ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.2% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Zephirin Group expects long legal clash for Uber, Lyft; downgrades ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Gains as Buffett takes stake, gold prices rise ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts coverage with 'overweight' rating ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Poised for stronger-than-expected Q1 of 2021 results- JPM ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: down 26.0% BUZZ-Slumps on internal probe, delay in quarterly filing

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.04%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.00%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.07%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

