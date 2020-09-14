BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Town Sports International, Seattle Genetics, Mallinckrodt Plc, Scientific Games

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.83% at 27,840. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.15% at 3,372, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.35% at 11,210.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 62.4% ** Clearway Energy Inc CWEN.N, up 14.6% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 9% ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, down 8.7% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 115.4% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 106.0% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O, down 18.2% ** PFSweb Inc PFSW.O, down 16.7% ** SCYNEXIS Inc <SCYX.O.O>, down 16.7% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on ByteDance partnership report; other bidders slip ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 62.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.7% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 37.6% premarket BUZZ-surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Pares losses after strong rebuttal to short-seller report ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial

