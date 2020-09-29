BioTech
PII

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Polaris, Aptorum Group, Party City Holdco

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 27,498. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,348, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 11,385.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Polaris Inc <PII.N>, up 8.6% ** Arlington Asset Investment Corp <AI.N>, up 7.4% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capitl One Drc K <COF.N>, down 8.8% ** Party City Hldco <PRTY.N>, down 5.7%

** Jaws Acquisition Corp JWS.N, down 4.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 736.1% ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 270.4% ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 49.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc <IRWD.O>, down 26.5% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 17.2%

** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 14.2% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 736.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PII AI SHLL COF PRTY JWS APM USEG GRNQ IRWD PECK PLL TNXP SRNE FLDM PRSC NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular