BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Polaris, Aptorum Group, Party City Holdco

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 27,498. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,348, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 11,385.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Polaris Inc <PII.N>, up 8.6% ** Arlington Asset Investment Corp <AI.N>, up 7.4% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capitl One Drc K <COF.N>, down 8.8% ** Party City Hldco <PRTY.N>, down 5.7%

** Jaws Acquisition Corp JWS.N, down 4.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 736.1% ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 270.4% ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 49.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc <IRWD.O>, down 26.5% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 17.2%

** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 14.2% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 736.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.