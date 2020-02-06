BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tonix Pharma, Funko, GasLog Partners

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as China's plan to halve additional tariffs on some American goods helped allay fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 7:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.38% at 29,352. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,346.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.44% at 9,423. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bluelinx Holding BXC.N, up 15.5% ** Unisys Corp UIS.N, up 12.8% ** Summit Materials SUM.N, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil ROYT.N, down 28.9% ** GasLog Partners LP GLOP.N, down 27.6% ** Perspecta Inc PRSP.N, down 18.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O, up 39.7% ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O, up 39.0% ** Atomera Inc ATOM.O, up 20.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O, down 58% ** Funko Inc FNKO.O, down 39.4% ** Rewalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O, down 39% ** Twitter TWTR.K: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on touching $1 bln in qtrly revenue ** Black Stone Minerals BSM.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend ** ReWalk Robotics RWLK.O: down 39.0% premarket BUZZ-ReWalk Robotics: Slides on discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Plains All American: Goldman Sachs says buy on attractive valuation ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.6% premarket ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Buy AbbVie, Pfizer, Satsuma and Evolus, Mizuho Securities says ** e.l.f. Beauty ELF.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-e.l.f. Beauty: Rises on Q3 results beat, upbeat forecast ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant gains on results beat ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Sonos Inc: shares rise after results beat ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 39.4% premarket BUZZ-Plummets as analysts slam Q4 forecast ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: down 58.8% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharma to stop enrollment in late-stage PTSD study, shares plunge ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Flags financial impact of cornonavirus, shares fall ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Peloton Interactive: Falls on lower Q3 revenue forecast ** Zynga ZNGA.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Zynga: Rises as Q4 bookings top estimates

