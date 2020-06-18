BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tonix, Farmmi Inc, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in parts of the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing that weekly jobless claims remained elevated. .N
At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.87% at 25,923. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.78% at 3,093.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.34% at 9,960.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 27.1% ** BBX Capital Corp <BBX.N>, up 23.7% ** Orion Group Holding <ORN.N>, up 20.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 23.6% ** Gp Strategies Corp <GPX.N>, down 15.9% ** U.S. Steel Corp <X.N>, down 14.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc <ALPN.O>, up 178.8% ** Hudson Capital Inc <HUSN.O>, up 156.6% ** AgroFresh Solutions <AGFSW.O>, up 152.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, down 27.1% ** Brickell Biotech Inc <BBI.O>, down 20.5% ** Westell Technologies Inc <WSTL.O>, down 18.9% ** ABM Industries ABM.N: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats ** Orion Group Holdings ORN.N: up 20.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.7% premarket BUZZ-"heading for the doldrums" - Berenberg ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals REXN.O: up 33.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on merger agreement with Ocuphire ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 140.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as subsidiary gets repeat order for mushshroom supply ** U.S. Steel X.N: down 14.2% premarket BUZZ-slides on $429 mln equity raise ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: up 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on expanding COVID-19 vaccine collaboration
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))
