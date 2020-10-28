BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Titan Pharma, Community Health Systems, MediaAlpha

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit their lowest levels since late-September on Wednesday as coronavirus cases surged globally and fears of a contested U.S. presidential election next week added to worries..N

At 13:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.16% at 26,595.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.88% at 3,292.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.29% at 11,055.084. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 9.2 % ** Automatic Data Processing Inc <ADP.O>, up 6 % ** Trane Technologues PLC Ord <TT.N>, up 4.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 11.8 % ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide <CHRW.O>, down 10.1 % ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, down 9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, up 33.6 % ** MediaAlpha Inc <MAX.N>, up 33.4 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, up 32.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callaway Golf <ELY.N>, down 22.4 % ** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc <UVE.N>, down 17.9 % ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 15.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 28.4 % ** Scholar Rock Holding Corp <SRRK.O>, up 25.2 % ** Applied UV Inc <AUVI.O>, up 24 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biodesix Inc <BDSX.O>, down 20.6 % ** Akerna Corp <KERN.O>, down 20.5 % ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc <CHEF.O>, down 19.7 % ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-EQT: Down on plans to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets for $735 mln ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Microsoft shares gyrate after Q1 report ** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Caesars Entertainment to sell Tropicana Evansville operations for $480 mln ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 5.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 7.3% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 4.6% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 5.2% ** Conocophillips COP.N: down 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 5.1% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 5.4% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 5.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.8% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares dive: WTI crude sinks on COVID-19 case spike ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Fiverr International: Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Microsoft likely on track for solid growth ahead ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Lyft: Cowen & Co cuts PT ahead of Q3 earnings ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-GE: Shares rise on smaller Q3 loss ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-First Solar jumps after strong Q3, upbeat forecast; JP Morgan hikes PT ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Intel: Falls; brokerage lowers PT after AMD-Xilinx deal ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.7% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.6% ** U.S Bancorp USB.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. bank shares slide; Treasury yields dip on virus jitters ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 5.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 4.2% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 4.7% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 4.5% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 7.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.0% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 2.9% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 1.8% ** Mariott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.8% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 3.4% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 3.7% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble on fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Bunge Ltd: Surges on Q3 revenue beat ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 33.6%

BUZZ-Tupperware Brands: Gains as quarterly sales jump ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 11.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Sinks as sales forecast fails to impress Street

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Street View: AMD unlocks expanded market opportunity with Xilinx deal **Hess Corp HES.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Hess: Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, cuts FY production outlook ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment: Drops after revenue misses estimates ** ** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Turkey-focused ETF drops; lira hits record low as traders' bearishness grows ** Deutsche Bank AG DB.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank's U.S. shares rise on surprise Q3 net profit ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Omnicom: MoffettNathanson upgrades to "neutral" on growth prospects for 2021 ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Mastercard: Set to open at 3-mth low on Q3 profit slump

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 4.8% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 5.9% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 5.3% ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners slip as stronger dollar hits bullion prices ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Akerna Corp: Falls on $12 mln discounted offering ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Dine Brands: Rises as quarterly earnings beat estimates ** Summit Materials Inc SUM.N: down 13.2%

BUZZ-Summit Materials: Drops as low cement sales hit Q3 results ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc CHEF.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Chefs' Warehouse: Falls on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Chewy Inc: Rises on launch of telehealth service for pets ** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Tenable Holdings: Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong forecast ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Callaway Golf: Hits 4-month low on deal to buy rest of Topgolf ** Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Hawaiian Holdings slides as pandemic hits Q3 results, outlook ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Biogen's aducanumab unlikely to get FDA green light: Baird ** Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Enterprise Products Partners: Falls on Q3 rev miss, drop in crude shipment volumes ** Marine Products Corp MPX.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Marine Products set for worst day in over a month on weak sales ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Anthem down after warning of higher costs in Q4 ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 58.3%

BUZZ-Titan Pharma: Jumps on deal to buy drug to treat chronic itching ** MiRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: up 117.3%

BUZZ-MiRagen Therapeutics: Surges on Viridian acquisition ** Root Inc ROOT.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Root Inc: Falls nearly 4% in Nasdaq debut ** MediaAlpha Inc MAX.N: up 33.4%

BUZZ-MediaAlpha Inc: Rises 21% in NYSE debut ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Enphase Energy: Gains on multiple PT raises, Q3 results beat ** Biodesix Inc BDSX.O: down 20.6%

BUZZ-Biodesix Inc: Slumps 24.5% in Nasdaq debut ** Community Health Systems Inc CYH.N: up 32.8% BUZZ-Community Health Systems jumps after strong results, CEO change

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.66%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.96%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.80%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.07%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.42%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.36%

