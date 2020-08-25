BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Sigma Labs, Apple Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday following a three-day rally as a drop in Apple shares overshadowed optimism from remarks made by U.S. and China officials in pledging firm commitment to a Phase One trade deal. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.53% at 28,157.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.01% at 3,430.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 11,397.203. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 8.7% ** J M Smucker Co <SJM.N>, up 7.8% ** Amgen Inc <AMGN.OQ>, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, down 6.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 21.1% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 20.3% ** Onesmart International Education Group Ltd <ONE.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL.N>, down 12.2% ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 10.9% ** Camping World Holdings Inc <CWH.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 56.7% ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 47.8% ** Bigcommerce Holdings Inc <BIGC.O>, up 25.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings <SONN.O>, down 21% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, down 19.3% ** Children's Place Inc <PLCE.O>, down 17.7% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover ** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 88.7%

BUZZ-Surges on positive study results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slips after Dow Jones drops oil giant following shake-up ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit falls less than expected ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Falls after sales growth warning ** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 3 months on upbeat results, outlook ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Drops after wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on asset purchase in an all-stock deal ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy' ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Set for record rise on epilepsy drug progress

** Smith & Wesson SWBI.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Cowen reinstates with "outperform" on firearms pure play ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on footwear deal with Vera Bradley ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA accepts marketing application for muscle disorder drug ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Slides as LVMH reserves right to challenge new deal deadline ** Sigma Labs SGLB.O: up 47.8%

BUZZ-Hits over 5-month high on contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Set to snap five-day winning streak ** Vital Farms Inc VITL.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Vital Farms sags as initiations by IPO banks lean "neutral" ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-UBS hikes PT on ad growth prospects, recovery hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.44%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.18%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.90%

