BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Tetraphase

U.S. stocks indexes jumped on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite less than 1% away from a record high, after a closely watched report showed surprise job additions in May, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.80% at 27,018.68. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.13% at 3,178.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.46% at 9,756.253. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 30.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 20.7% ** United Airlines Holdings <UAL.O>, up 19.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 4.5% ** Cboe Global Markets <CBOE.N>, down 2.9% ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.O>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Hertz Global Holdings <HTZ.N>, up 120.7% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital <WMC.N>, up 26.1% ** Dynagas Lng Partners <DLNG.N>, up 35.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsector US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 29.1% ** Direxion Daily S&P500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 22.7% ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>, down 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, up 51.1% ** Xpresspa Group <XSPA.O>, up 35.3% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 30.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 26.9% ** Genius Brnds International <GNUS.O>, down 17.6% ** Rosehill Resources <ROSEU.O>, down 17.3% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls on proposed mixed-shelf offering ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-: Jumps on report LVMH not seeking to renegotiate takeover deal ** Tribune Publishing co TPCO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ- rises on sales beat, online user growth ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rides wave higher after $2 bln liquidity boost ** RH RH.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q1, growing demand ** Insulet corp PODD.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Earlier-than-expected study resumption a strong catalyst -Cowen ** PG&E PCG.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-: RBC casts on doubts over credit rating, cuts PT ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA expands label for its antibiotic ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom remains a semiconductor powerhouse ** Exxon Mobil corp XOM.N: up 7.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks: Up as traders await OPEC+ meeting on extending supply cuts ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Set to extend rally as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse hikes PT on App Store growth ** ON Semiconductor corp ON.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt expects margins to rise, initiates with 'buy' ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ- drops on stock offering plans ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Street View: The gap between Gap's expensive and cheaper brands continues to widen ** Livongo Health LVGO.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Cowen initiates with 'outperform' on first-mover advantage ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Falls on slowing quarterly sales growth ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: up 30.3% ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines cruise higher on plans to ramp up flights in June, July ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt initiates with 'buy' rating on 5G ramp-up ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. defense funding for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.93%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

up 6.55%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.41%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.61%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.72%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.06%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

