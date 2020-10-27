BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Eli Lilly, Harley-Davidson, Energy Transfer, Advanced Micro Devices

Commodities
The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, dragged down by a string of earnings disappointments and doubts about a coronavirus stimulus package before Election Day, although Nasdaq rose ahead of results from mega-cap technology companies .N

At 12:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 27,626.17. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 3,404.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 11,431.183. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.OQ>, up 8.7% ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.OQ>, up 7.5% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Franklin Resources Inc <BEN.N>, down 10.4% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 6.5% ** Roper Technologies Inc <ROP.N>, down 6.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, up 60.3% ** 1847 Goedeker Inc <GOED.N>, up 55.5% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, up 26.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sequans Communications SA <SQNS.N>, down 15.2% ** Knoll Inc <KNL.N>, down 14.9% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scholar Rock Holding Corp <SRRK.O>, up 80.6% ** Siyata Mobile Inc <SYTAW.O>, up 30.6% ** Synalloy Corp <SYNL.O>, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Galera Therapeutics, Inc <GRTX.O>, down 15.1% ** Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.<KALA.O>, down 14.7% ** Diamondpeak Holdings Corp <RIDEW.O>, down 14.2% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Twilio Inc: Falls on Q4 loss forecast ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Down as Q3 loss widens ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1 sales forecast

** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc CATB.O: down 70.4%

BUZZ-Eyes record low as muscle disorder drug fails late-stage study ** AudioCodes Ltd AUDC.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-AudioCodes: Jumps on third-quarter revenue, profit beat ** Energy Transfer ET.N: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Energy Transfer drops after distribution falls below estimates ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on third-quarter revenue beat, strong Q4 forecast ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Drops; co plans to buy chipmaker Xilinx in $35 bln deal - Reuters News ** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: up 26.6%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q3 results ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Slides as Q3 profit hit by weak demand for drugs ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on board approval to spin off EV charging unit ** Anaptysbio Inc ANAB.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages cheer royalty stream from amended GSK deal ** Varonis Systems Inc VRNS.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Varonis hits record high as analysts hike PTs after upbeat Q3 ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine candidate update ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat third-quarter revenue forecast ** PJT Partners Inc PJT.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Up on Q3 profit beat, boosts buyback ** Moelis & Co MC.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up on quarterly dividend raise, Q3 revenue beat ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Nektar Therapeutics: Potential COVID-19 drug trial to begin, however investors not impressed ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls after defense unit sales disappoint ** DTE Energy DTE.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Climbs on plans to divest midstream ops, upbeat outlook ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-3M: Slips on uncertain outlook even as Q3 results beat estimates ** CASI Pharma CASI.O: up 20.3%

BUZZ-Rises on deal with BioInvent to develop, market cancer drug The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.51%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.69%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.66%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

