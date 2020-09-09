BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany & Co, Watford Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Nasdaq futures bounced on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 27,595. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 3,351.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.28% at 11,202.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kosmos Energy Ltd <KOS.N>, up 12.1% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 11.1% ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.K>, down 17.9% ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, down 14.9% ** Ryerson Holding Corp <RYI.N>, down 14.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 51.3% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 30.0% ** Watford Holdings Ltd <WTRE.O>, up 28.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, down 30% ** Reto Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, down 14% ** Ark Restaurants Corp <ARKR.O>, down 11.9% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GM-Nikola all charged up in latest deal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.6% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Rivals rise as AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides as LVMH casts doubts on takeover ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 28.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Reuters report of buyout offer from Arch Capital ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Success or failure of COVID-19 vaccine to impact its future

