BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Thor Industries, Globus Maritime, Seattle Genetics, Dova Pharma

Gains in technology stocks led by Apple lifted Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, as investors looked past last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. .N

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 26,961.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.56% at 2,978.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.53% at 7,981.764. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newell Brands Inc <NWL.O>, up 5.9% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp <ABC.N>, up 2.5% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Baker Hughes, a GE Co <BHGE.N>, down 3.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 3.2% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp <NEM.N>, down 2.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Thor Industries Inc <THO.N>, up 20.7% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, down 14.7% ** Americas Gold and Silver Corp <USAS.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc <DOVA.O>, up 38.5% ** Seattle Genetics Inc <SGEN.O>, up 13.3% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc <LOGC.O>, up 10.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, down 77% ** G1 Therapeutics Inc <GTHX.O>, down 26.5% ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals,Inc <ADMS.O>, down 21.9% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Apple powers Wall St rally on Cook comment, iPhone shipment forecast ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O: up 38.5% BUZZ-Eyes over 1-year high on deal to be bought by Sobi ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush turns bullish ahead of Q2 results ** GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.N: up 1.3% ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-GSK's ovarian cancer drug catches up to AstraZeneca's rival therapy ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Evercore hikes PT; views investor push favorably ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 13.3% BUZZ-Up after impressive bladder cancer trial data ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Up after SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on turnaround plan ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-A break-up likely within next year - RBC ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension ** Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS.O: down 17.8% BUZZ-Falls after bigger Q2 loss ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 20.7% BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in eight years on Q4 profit beat ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on $3.59 bln deal to sell Peruvian businesses ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 10.7% BUZZ-Cal-Maine Foods cracks as egg sales continue to fall ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: down 12.5% BUZZ-Immunomedics falls on delayed refiling of marketing application

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.29%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.96%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.59%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.22%

