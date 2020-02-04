BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Textron, Ralph Lauren, Albemarle

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after China's central bank intervened for the second day..N

At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.72% at 28,889.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.71% at 3,304.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.00% at 9,459.122. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 10.8% ** Albemarle ALB.N, up 10.3% ** Textron Inc TXT.N, up 9.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gartner IT.N, down 4.7% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N, down 4% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, up 362.8% ** Intelsat SA I.N, up 19.8% ** Contura Energy CTRA.N, up 18.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Micro Focus International MFGP.N, down 20.8% ** NanoViricides NNVC.N, down 19.2% ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.N, down 16.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Allot Ltd ALLT.O, up 24.6% ** Blink Chargng Co BLNK.O, up 24.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cleveland Biolabs CBLI.O, down 27.7% ** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O, down 24% ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O, down 22.1% ** Noodles & Co NDLS.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on expanded franchise deal ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Cabot Oil & Gas: Rises after co hikes Q4 estimates for natural gas output ** Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Craig-Hallum calls co an 'original' NASH contender ** Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Regal Beloit Corp: Eyes best day in a decade on upbeat results, outlook ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Regeneron rises on tie-up with U.S. government for coronavirus cure ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Eaton Corp hits record high on Q4 beat, strong guidance ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat full-year profit forecast ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet hits record high as higher sales of knee products power Q4 beat ** Haemonetics Corp HAE.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Rises after Q3 profit beat on plasma product demand ** Schmitt Industries SMIT.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on voluntary delisting plan ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Cummins Inc: Rises after quarterly earnings "not as bad as feared" ** Rockwell Medical RMTI.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls after pricing stock offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Tapestry Inc: Rises after BMO starts with "market perform" ** Waters Corp WAT.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Forecast suggests another year of weak sales growth ** Ralph Lauren RL.N: up 10.2% BUZZ-Ralph Lauren rises as margin boost helps holiday-quarter profit beat ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Ferrari NV falls as 2020 earnings outlook lags Street view

** Allot Ltd ALLT.O: up 24.5% BUZZ-Allot: Eyes best day in nearly 7 yrs on upbeat Q4 results, 2020 outlook

** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Visa Inc rises on report of changes to U.S. swipe fees ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Tesla shares zoom past $900 mark ** Invesco Mortgage IVR.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage down on heavy volume after pricing $300 mln stock offering ** ANGI Homeservices ANGI.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Jumps after Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy' ** Allegheny Technologies ATI.N: up 13.5% BUZZ-Allegheny Technologies set to bounce back from 6-mth low on Q4 profit beat ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 59.0% BUZZ-Digital Ally doubles on new multi-million order for body cameras ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Clorox rises on brighter profit forecast ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Centene shares fall as surge in Q4 medical costs cloud revenue beat ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: down 17.4% BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls on planned stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Slides 5% on Q4 revenue miss BUZZ-Street View: Looks past Alphabet's mixed Q4 on YouTube, search potential ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage dips on 18 mln share offering ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N : up 58.7% BUZZ-Ibio soars on coronavirus vaccine development ** Kennametal Inc KMT.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Kennametal: Dips on results miss, weak outlook ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-EyePoint rises on agreement with Equinox Science to develop eye drug ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-WW Int'l: Goldman sees "powerful inflection" in subscriber growth, upgrades to "buy" The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.80%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.18%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.95%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.87%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.92%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.33%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

