BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tetraphase Pharma, Digirad, Aurora Cannabis

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Friday after the Trump administration's move to block semiconductor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies ratcheted up fears of trade hostilities between Washington and Beijing..N

At 08:57 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.98% at 23,304. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.99% at 2,818.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.37% at 8,955.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 30.7% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 25.0% ** Advansix Inc <ASIX.N>, up 20.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medifast Inc <MED.N>, down 28.1% ** Laredo Petroleum Inc <LPI.N>, down 17% ** J C Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, down 15.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bridgeline Digital Inc <BLIN.O>, up 78.2% ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 61.4% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc <TRCH.O>, up 44.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 83.2% ** Creative Realities Equity Warrants <CREXW.O>, down 50% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, down 39.3% ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: down 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Slides after posting bigger-than-expected loss ** Royal Gold Inc RGLD.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-RBC upgrades on supportive production and financial outlook ** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Mizuho says 'buy' as co is part of solution to COVID-19 ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Pot stocks gain as Aurora Cannabis rallies on upbeat Q3 BUZZ-Street View: Aurora Cannabis' uncertainty remains even after cost cuts ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 78.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on quarterly profit vs year-ago loss ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized stock offering ** New Relic Inc NEWR.N: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue, brokerages raise PT ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 5.4% premarket ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 2.4% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Boeing, Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco fall as U.S.-China tensions escalate ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: down 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Farfetch drops after warning of coronavirus impact ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Citi cuts to 'sell' on 'too much optimism' in profitability ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher quarterly revenue ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Vans owner trips over sales warning ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Nike warns of Q4 financial hit, shares fall ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of second COVID-19 test ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: up 43.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on unsolicited buyout offer ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as U.S. FDA raises accuracy concern for fast COVID-19 test

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

