Commodities
VJET

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tetraphase Pharma, Aurora Cannabis, HPE

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession. .N

At 06:36 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.40% at 24,279. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.38% at 2,925.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.52% at 9,306.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Voxeljet AG <VJET.N>, up 15.8% ** Delek Logistics Partners LP <DKL.N>, up 9.0% ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** MaxLinear Inc <MXL.N>, down 7.7% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 6.9% ** Amphenol Corp <APH.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, up 42.2% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 25.6% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc <BLIN.O>, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Geron Corp <GERN.O>, down 20.4% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 19.5% ** Akari Therapeutics Plc <AKTX.O>, down 15% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees recent re-rating as excessive, downgrades ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q2 results ** Tetraphase Pharmacauticals Inc TTPH.O: up 42.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Melinta's "superior" buyout offer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Q3 beats as remote work boosts cybersecurity demand; shares rise

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VJET DKL NE MXL HPE APH TTPH SNDL BLIN GERN SNDX AKTX ACB PANW NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular