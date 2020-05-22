BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tetraphase Pharma, Aurora Cannabis, HPE

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession. .N

At 06:36 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.40% at 24,279. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.38% at 2,925.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.52% at 9,306.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Voxeljet AG <VJET.N>, up 15.8% ** Delek Logistics Partners LP <DKL.N>, up 9.0% ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** MaxLinear Inc <MXL.N>, down 7.7% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 6.9% ** Amphenol Corp <APH.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, up 42.2% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 25.6% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc <BLIN.O>, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Geron Corp <GERN.O>, down 20.4% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 19.5% ** Akari Therapeutics Plc <AKTX.O>, down 15% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees recent re-rating as excessive, downgrades ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q2 results ** Tetraphase Pharmacauticals Inc TTPH.O: up 42.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Melinta's "superior" buyout offer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Q3 beats as remote work boosts cybersecurity demand; shares rise

