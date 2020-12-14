BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla,Gamida,Solarwinds

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a strong open on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped following a bumper buyout offer from Britain's AstraZeneca.

At 13:35 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.82% at 30,280. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.66% at 3,685.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 12,413.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Customers Bancor <CUBI.K>, up 25.7% ** Mednax Inc <MD>, up 20.2% ** Permian Basin <PBT>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings <SPCE.K>, down 17.9% ** L S Starrett A <SCX>, down 17.5% ** Solarwinds Corp <SWI>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc <HJLIW.O>, up 304.3% ** Arvinas Inc <ARVN.O>, up 146.2% ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, up 123.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, down 42.7% ** Destination XL Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 32.6% ** Greenwich Lifesciences Inc <GLSI.O>, down 16.9% ** SELLAS Life Sciences Group SLS.O: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on $16.2 mln direct offering ** Electronic Arts EA.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as co outbids Take-Two with $1.2 bln deal for Codemasters ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from heart drug use in COVID-19 patients ** Pluralsight PS.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM hikes PT after $3.5 bln Vista Equity deal ** Alexion Pharma ALXN.O: up 30.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars on AstraZeneca's $39 bln buyout deal ** Aerpio ARPO.O: down 42.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on below-expectations glaucoma mid-stage study data ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Tesla to also join S&P 100, shares rise

** TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR.O: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from ovarian cancer therapy study ** Gamida GMDA.O: down 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on marketing application delay for bone marrow transplant therapy

