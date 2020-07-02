BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Xerox, U.S. banks, U.S. airlines, oil stocks, Lemonade

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check .N

At 11:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.99% at 25,990.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.88% at 3,143.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.12% at 10,268.258. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Akamai Tech Inc <AKAM.O>, up 6.6% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 6.5% ** Xerox Holdings <XRX.N>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, down 3% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 2.6% ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, up 87.2% ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 24.4% ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS.N>, up 23.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, down 24.1% ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, down 9.3% ** BG Staffing Inc <BGSF.N>, down 9.3% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 71.2% ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLO.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liminal BioSciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 27.7% ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp <HOFV.O>, down 25.4% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 16.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-Jumps on beating Q2 vehicle delivery estimates ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.3% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: up 6.4% ** Continental Resources Inc CLR.N: up 6.6% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Rise as U.S. unemployment, crude stockpiles fall ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Apellis completes enrollment for rare blood disease therapy study, shares rise ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: up 71.2%

BUZZ-Doubles as co set to launch first mobile app ** Culp Inc CULP.N: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles after co reports bigger Q4 loss on pandemic hit ** Lindsay Corp LNN.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat ** FormFactor Inc FORM.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 revenue outlook ** Centogene NV CNTG.O up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 test ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N: up 24.4%

BUZZ-Up on meeting Q2 revenue expectations ** Document Security Systems Inc DSS.A: down 23.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on discounted stock offering ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 4.2% BUZZ- Gains on securing $1.2 bln in private loans ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Shares rise as Sue Nabi named CEO ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 0.5% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.2% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.8% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.2% ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 2.3% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 0.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 0.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks jump after upbeat jobs report ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.1% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.7% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-U.S. banks climb as risk sentiment improves ahead of jobs data ** NU Skin Enterprises NUS.N: up 23.7% BUZZ-Gains on raised forecast, brokerage upgrade ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 41.1% BUZZ-Surges on regaining compliance with Nasdaq ** Envision Solar EVSI.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Drops on $10 mln stock offering ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 17.5% BUZZ-Jumps after MS upgrades citing potential for market share gains ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 15.6% BUZZ-Tumbles after scrapping late-stage study of leukemia drug ** Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-Surges on nearly $29 mln contract win ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 14.7% BUZZ-Rises as vehicle deliveries speed up in Q2 ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Set for its best day as FDA clears skin correction device

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.99%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.93%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.92%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

