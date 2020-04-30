BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Valaris, QEP Resources

BioTech
Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally as a grim U.S. jobless claims report overshadowed upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla. .N

At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.94% at 24,336. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.94% at 2,913.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.26% at 9,013. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, up 60.2% ** Select Asset Inc JBR.N, up 35.0% ** Tetra Technologies Inc TTI.N, up 26.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N, down 40.9% ** On Deck Capital Inc ONDK.N, down 18.6% ** Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO.N, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dolphin Entertainment Equity Warrants DLPNW.O, up 206.7% ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O, up 47.5% ** Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc LMPX.O, up 46.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp TWMC.O, down 24% ** Verona Pharma Plc VRNA.O, down 23% ** Taronis Technologies Inc TRNX.O, down 21.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Boeing's take off could take longer than it anticipates ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's China demand a bright spot amid virus havoc ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's 5G to offset virus woes as focus shifts to 2021 ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: EBay's short-term boost might not last long ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Facebook shows resilience, stability in turbulent times ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Zooming in: Video conference app admits DAU claim was wrong ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-ServiceNow Inc: Rises as subscription revenue spike powers Q1 beat ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Six Flags: Rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, revenue beat ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Valaris: Up on capital structure alternatives, cost cutting plans ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Align Technology: Jefferies hikes PT as co clenches its teeth through pandemic ** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc ACRX.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-AcelRx: Jumps after opioid drug to be included in U.S. military sets ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 60.2% premarket BUZZ-QEP Resources: Surges on higher first-quarter adj. profit, outlook ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-NeoGenomics falls on dual $300 mln stock, convertible debt offerings ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-COVID-19 tests leave Hologic on solid footing to weather pandemic storm - analysts ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls as virus-led sales decline prompts quarterly miss ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: General Electric set to get materially worse near term ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Tempur Sealy: Hits seven-week high as Q1 beats on strong N.America sales ** Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc VRTX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Vertex Pharma: Rises as demand for cystic fibrosis drugs fuels Q1; hikes outlook ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands: Falls on dividend suspension ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Dow Inc: Declines after 6 sessions as oil plunge, lockdowns choke margins ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 24.4% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 0.2% premarket ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 4.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: up 2.9% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 5.6% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on signs of pick up in fuel demand ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-ICE: Rises as market jitters boost trading volumes ** Perrigo Co PRGO.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Perrigo: Falls as prescription pharma unit sales disappoint

