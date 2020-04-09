BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, US Well Services, Perspecta, Exantas Capital

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 9:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.97% at 23,703. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.56% at 2,777.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.40% at 8,304.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nautilus Inc <NLS>, up 49.2% ** Exantas Capital <XAN>, up 39.1% ** Helix Energy <HLX>, up 37.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Kirby Corp <KEX.N>, down 23.1% ** Perspecta Inc <PRSP.N>, down 17.2% ** Covia Holdings <CVIA.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 284.5% ** Cleanspark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 196.4% ** Tesla Inc <TLSA.O>, up 75.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, down 37.9% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 35% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 28.5% ** Biocept BIOC.O: up 6.0% premarket Biocept: Jumps on winning Brazilian patent for DNA sequencing system USN ** Biohaven BHVN.N: up 3.7% premarket Biohaven: Rises as FDA grants approval to test migraine drug in COVID-19 patients ** Costco COST.O: down 2% premarket Costco's March comp sales falls short of Deutsche Bank expectations ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 2.1% premarket AMC Entertainment: Down as MKM Partners downgrades on bankruptcy fears ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 17.7% premarket BioNTech: Rises after Pfizer invests $113 mln to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 16.8% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.5% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.1% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 9.2% premarket ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 5.8% premarket

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 7.8% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 8.5% premarket ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 5.9% premarket ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 11.4% premarket ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 4.3% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 6.2% premarket ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 7.6% premarket ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 4.4% premarket ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: up 7.9% premarket ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 11.3% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 6.5% premarket ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 4.9% premarket ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.9% premarket ** Valero Energy VLO.N: up 4.5% premarket Oil stocks rise on hopes OPEC+ will agree to output cuts ** US Well Services USWS.O: up 284.5% premarket US Well Services: Gains on long-term electric frac contract with EQT ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6% premarket Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 2.4% premarket Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.2% premarket Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 0.4% premarket Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: down 1.3% premarket Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

