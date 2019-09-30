BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, UnitedHealth, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Advances in some of the biggest technology companies were set to lift Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, as investors looked past last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges..N

At 9:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 26,820. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.07% at 2,965.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.15% at 7,712.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kraton Corp <KRA.N>, up 12.0% ** Foresight Energy LP <FELP.N>, up 7.3% ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, up 7.1% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** American Financial Group Inc <AFG.N>, down 21.8% ** Teekay LNG Partners LP <TGP.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc <DOVA.O>, up 38.6% ** China Automotive Systems Inc <CAAS.O>, up 19.4% ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 13.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Histogenics Corp <OCGN.O>, down 20.3% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 19.7% ** G1 Therapeutics Inc <GTHX.O>, down 11.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-JPM raises iPhone volume forecasts for Apple ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-A Democrat in the White House could hurt UnitedHealth, Humana ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O: up 38.6% premarket BUZZ-Eyes over 1-year high on deal to be bought by Sobi ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush turns bullish ahead of Q2 results ** GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.N: up 1.5% premarket ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-GSK's ovarian cancer drug catches up to AstraZeneca's rival therapy ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Evercore hikes PT; views investor push favorably

