BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Uber, Skechers, Take-Two, eBay

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted Wall Street's main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report. .N

At 7:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 29,223. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.30% at 3,335.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.35% at 9,422. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 30.8% ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, up 17.9% ** Skechers USA Inc <SKX.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Manitowoc Co <MTW.N>, down 16.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 17% ** Ubiquiti Inc <UI.N>, down 12.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Assertio Therapeutics Inc <ASRT.O>, up 58.7% ** Lightpath Technologies Inc <LPTH.O>, up 41.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc <SLRX.O>, down 34.7% ** Zogenix Inc <ZGNX.O>, down 29.4% ** Myriad Genetics Inc <MYGN.O>, down 28.5%

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Investors turn skeptical as Wall Street skews to "sell" ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on launch of coronavirus test ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Uber rises on moving up profitability target to Q4 2020 from 2021 BUZZ-Street View: Uber set up for transformational 2020 ** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Uncharacteristic soft quarter raises eyebrows, shares fall ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as CEO to exit, cuts 500 jobs ** Manitowoc Co MTW.N: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q4 sales miss ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: down 29.4% premarket BUZZ-Latest epilepsy drug data underwhelms, approval still seen- analysts ** Assertio Therapeutics ASRT.O: up 58.7% premarket BUZZ-Soars on sale of opioid pain treatments to Collegium ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on upsized $82.3 mln stock offering ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-CS downgrades Ford Motor citing execution thorns on path to recovery

** Resonant Inc RESN.O: down 27.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering USN ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 28.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after quarterly loss, CEO exit

** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 6.7% premarket ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after ICE gets cold feet on deal talks

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Feathers ruffled on coronavirus hit to forecast

(Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular