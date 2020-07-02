BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, U.S. airlines, U.S. banks, Macy's

BioTech
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street was set to open higher on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. .N

At 9:04 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.70% at 26,010. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.28% at 3,142.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.99% at 10,370. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 26.7% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 17.3% ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS.N>, up 16.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tailored Brands Ind <TLRD.N>, down 18.9% ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, down 15% ** Energizer Holdings Inc <ENR.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 112.1% ** Nxt-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, up 50.0% ** Kitov Pharma Ltd <KTOVW.O>, up 46.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aeterna Zentaris Inc <AEZS.O>, down 29.1% ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 22.9% ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp <HOFV.O>, down 17.2% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on beating Q2 vehicle delivery estimates ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 5.2% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 3.4% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 3.2% premarket ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 3.4% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 5.3% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks jump after upbeat jobs report ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise as Sue Nabi named CEO ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ- Gains on securing $1.2 bln in private loans ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.5% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 2.5% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks climb as risk sentiment improves ahead of jobs data ** NU Skin Enterprises NUS.N: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on raised forecast, brokerage upgrade ** BioLife BLFS.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $75 mln equity raise ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Macy's likely to see slow recovery in tough environment ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 39.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on regaining compliance with Nasdaq ** Envision Solar EVSI.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $10 mln stock offering ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after MS upgrades citing potential for market share gains ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after scrapping late-stage study of leukemia drug ** Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM.O: up 30.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on nearly $29 mln contract win ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as vehicle deliveries speed up in Q2 ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 36.4% premarket BUZZ-Set for its best day as FDA clears skin correction device ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on selecting COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

